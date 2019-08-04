“Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century,” by George Packer, (Alfred A. Knopf, New York) 2019, $30 hardcover, 556 pages.
There are some Americans who can remember when the aftermath of World War II moved our county into the era of American supremacy. Even with some challenging domestic issues, America was known as the leader of the free world. Because of great resources and economics, we provided assistance to the global world. However, George Packer, in his book, “Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century,” provides detailed writing regarding the end of an era as exemplified by Richard Holbrooke.
Ambassador Richard Charles Albert Holbrooke, 1941-2010, was considered one of the most prominent diplomats from Presidents Lyndon Johnson to Barack Obama. He served several presidential campaigns, and was appointed as special adviser on Pakistan and Afghanistan by Obama in 2009. Packer provides the reader a historical context for Holbrooke and American diplomacy.
Packer, a freelance writer and author, is known for his bestselling 2013 National Book Award, “The Unwinding: An Inner History of the New America.” In addition to this award, Packer was finalist and award winner for other books.
Packer’s detailed writing on the life of Holbrooke includes the beginning of Holbrooke’s life in New York City. The Holbrooke family, like so many New Yorkers, was from other places that included Germany, Russia and Poland. After World War II, the family moved to the suburb of Scarsdale, New York.
After graduating from Brown University, Holbrooke, like many college graduates, heeded the call of President John F. Kennedy to become involved in public service and was appointed the Peace Corps director in Morocco. This position provided Holbrooke the opportunity to meet and greet other government service persons seeking to rise in politics and diplomacy.
Holbrooke did well, by many accounts, in the political landscape and served many presidents. In all of his positions, depending on the person sharing, he was considered a jerk by some and judicious by others. He was considered trustworthy by some and toxic by others. He was considered ambitious by some and arrogant by others. In all things, many felt that Holbrooke mirrored America's diplomatic efforts, and his death — to some — coincides with America experiencing its end as a world power. According to Packer, Holbrooke was an excellent example if one wanted to place a face on the decline of diplomacy in America.
Regardless of your diplomatic or political leanings, this book by Packer is a must read. If the reader is not familiar with Holbrooke, this book will provide a clean and clear introduction. American foreign policy beginning with President Kennedy cannot be divorced from the diplomatic adventures/misadventures of Holbrooke. And after reading Packer’s book, you decide if flowers should be placed on Holbrooke’s memory.
