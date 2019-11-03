"The Southern Side of Paradise," by Kristy Woodson Harvey, (Gallery Books – tradeback), $16, 387 pages.
This is the third book in this Peachtree Bluff series by Kristy Woodson Harvey, but if you have not read the other two it is a great stand-alone novel also.
You can catch up with the characters in this book and not feel left out. She is a wonderful, up-and-coming author, and I look forward to more books from her in the future.
Set in Georgia on the waterfront, this book delves into the lives of four women facing decisions that any of us could have to make, and it’s done with humor and challenges along the way.
The four women's decisions not only affect themselves but the family as a whole. Just when you think the past has been settled and put behind you, surprises reignite decisions made long ago and secrets come out and are dealt with all while trying to keep memories and families close and intact.
This was a great read and I look forward to reading more of Harvey's work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.