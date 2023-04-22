"Picking, Politicking, and Pontificating: How an Ex-Cop Legalized Cannabis While Fighting Corruption," by Mike Ball, (Sling and Stone Productions: Madison, Alabama), $24.95 softcover.
We seldom find a memoir that is both clear-eyed and honest like this one. It's clear-eyed because Mike Ball is humble enough to honor those like his father who helped him become a good man, and it's honest because he factually reports on his battles to legalize cannabis and fight corruption.
Ball, a longtime north Alabama state legislator, pulls no punches. We discover how his dysfunctional early years testify to the trials of his mother’s mental illness, but also to a life-changing move at 9 years old to live with the father who’d never known him. Indeed, at age 14, while working with his daddy one day at a small sawmill, his father sacrificed his own life to save Mike from certain death.
Such a sacrifice made Mike want to live up to that selfless offering the rest of his life. His daddy, his hero and wise counselor, gave himself to save his son.
Ball entered the Marine Corps, becoming a disciplined, fair-minded sergeant who learned how to lead. After his service he returned to join the Alabama State Troopers, ultimately becoming an investigator. His reflections on how investigators must carefully follow leads, not find sham "facts" to support foregone conclusions, would alone make this book valuable. To be a good investigator one can be neither an ideologue nor a partisan.
The goal of investigation is truth, not advantage. We see how such investigatory skills require an absence of pride, an empathetic appreciation of others, and constant awareness of the entire issue. We need to be open-minded enough to see that today’s new puzzle piece can change yesterday’s working theory. To do this, a fair-minded investigator cannot be a tunnel-visioned hack.
The main issues of Ball’s memoir are first, the controversy around a state official and a lobbyist. This drama is outlined throughout, together with the second major controversy, the introduction of the use of medical marijuana in Alabama. We find that the personal story of a suffering child motivated a dedicated team of professionals, families and politicians to move to bring such relief to suffering Alabamians.
Both issues engaged all Ball’s life experiences, and his adversaries challenged his principle of collegiality for the common good. We see how Ball confronted a miasma of duplicity, self-aggrandizement, and political machinations. Good causes were hamstrung if not beneficial to special advocates and interests. We discover how caring and acting for the good of all, not only for a faction’s interests, are what will remain in a final assessment of one’s life.
Ball offers an observation on a secret thread he perceived weaving throughout his life. He recounts the presence of just the right event, just the right anecdote, or mind-changing observation at several critical moments in his life. He calls these apparent coincidences "God’s Wink."
Such divine assistance alone could explain these events happening at just the right time. Ball’s skill at telling these stories might make you wonder, too. How else to explain how a series of utterly unanticipated events helped bring about ethical justice, or medical help for the suffering? Ball shows that to be a good man takes courage, but moreover takes humility. Mighty opponents are brought down by their own pride, as his stories here demonstrate.
Ball was never without his guitar, the tempo of which he found soothing, or it served over his lifetime to help him reflect. That too he sees as a gift. Mike Ball is a splendid man, a true servant of Alabamians.
