"Safe Houses I have Known," by Steve Healey, (Coffee House Press: Minneapolis), paperback $16.95.
Poetry has a power to liberate us. Perhaps such strength resides in its being able to elicit feeling, rather than only factually recounting events. Poems help with emotional, not physical, pain.
Steve Healey, professor of English and creative writing at Minneapolis College, is a masterful poet. His slim volume of poetry deals with his pain of discovery that his father was a CIA case officer, not a State Department employee. Even the book's title is brilliantly tied to this theme. Safe House, in the espionage lexicon, is a place for clandestine operatives to meet and plot. A child should feel safe at home, not part of an elaborate family lie.
For Healey, his family house was anything but safe. Not only was his father's job not true, but his parents were in the middle of a divorce. What they made to appear a normal household to the outside world was anything but.
Healey's ruminations on the breakup of his family are echoed through metaphors of civil war. Such a real-world conflict, heard on the radio, mirrored itself in his daily life. His family departed one assignment overseas because of a revelation about a parental affair. Thus, a clandestine embassy assignment is broken by another secret assignation. All of which must be hidden by yet more lies.
Poems are immediate. They bring human reality to code words, clandestine terminology, ruse and deception. Once understood, they brook no escape. Healey could not escape. You feel his fear palpably, for he speaks often of loss of breath, of blood, of disfigurement. What is not real is the "forced normality" of life. What is hidden are the ghosts, only vaguely understood by a young, suffering boy. His recurrent use of windows as metaphor gives one the sense of being outside, unable to influence the barely understood life around him.
Throughout we discover Healey's superlative skill in conveying emotion through poetry. Haikus capture espionage events in ways bland descriptions cannot. Blackened pages of free verse carry us through CIA training manuals dealing with interrogations, assassinations and dead drops.
We hear the voice of a hurt child, who heard from his father of his parallel, secret world while in grammar school. His father appears over and over, as symbol of loss, of fear, even of danger. A hurt boy knows fear, but not how to deal with it. He tries to confront it while knowing he also fears the hell created by his mom and dad's dissolution into divorce.
He tries in many ways to deal in the concrete world with a sinister adult world which cannot be grasped; indeed, he carries this into adulthood, there to deal with it through magnificent poetry. Healey, writing from the standpoint of an adult, allows us to see, too. Any parent reading this book will see their every word is heard and analyzed by their own children. What do they hear when you speak. What do they see? Is their house safe?
