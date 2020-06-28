"The Rabbit Hunter," by Lars Kepler, translated from the Swedish by Neil Smith, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York) 2020, $27.95 hardcover, 511 pages.
This is a real page-turner. The husband and wife team who write as Lars Kepler present another Joona Linna tale which keeps the reader engaged to the very end. It is action-packed and full of surprises.
A taunting rhyme runs throughout the story just as the Ten Little Indians rhyme provides the framework for an Agatha Christie story. In "The Rabbit Hunter," seemingly random, unconnected but brutal murders have a diabolical link. The first death involves a Cabinet minister and the circumstances, especially the eyewitness, make this a crime which requires delicate handling. The police are stumped and need their best detective, but there is a slight glitch.
The best detective is Joona Linna; however, he is currently in prison. Hoping for a quick resolution, unaware that this is merely the first (or is it?), the authorities negotiate terms of release. As the death count rises, renegotiation is necessary, and Joona Linna is on the case!
Yes, there is a great deal of gore and brutality as we’ve come to expect in Norse thrillers, but this has very much a noir feel as it’s difficult to know just who to trust. What is the actual truth and what is someone’s version of the truth?
This book is one in a series, but there’s no need to have a lot of background. The story is captivating as the body count rises. Some questions are answered by a visit to America and reviving old memories, many of them quite painful. Some characters are very charismatic and their problems so touching that when revelations occur … well, that’s for the reader to decide.
It’s difficult to review this without giving away part of the plot. If you want your action on paper rather than on film, this is the book for you. I could scarcely put it down even when the scenes were grisly. I just turned the page and read on.
