“Jerome Robbins by Himself,” edited and with commentary by Amanda Vaill, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York), $40.00, 390 pages.
Jerome Robbins was quite the Renaissance man during his lifetime. In 1918 he, was born Gershon Wilson Rabinowitz in New York City. Before his death in 1998, he lived an accomplished life of dancer, choreographer and theater producer. In addition to these accomplishments, he was also known for his contributions to classical ballet and to stage, screen, and television.
His creative life received many honors that included an Oscar, Tony Awards, National Medal of Arts and the French Legion of Honor. In 1995, he instructed his foundation directors to establish the Jerome Robbins Award for a person or art institution with emphasis on dance.
In the book, “Jerome Robbins by Himself,” edited with commentary by Amanda Vaill, the reader will be introduced to curated selections from Robbins’ letters, journals, drawings, photographs, and an unfinished memoir.
Vaill divides the book into six sections and three of them are: Prelude: 1918 – 1935; Rising and falling: 1950 – 1964; and Reconciliation: 1983 – 1998.
In the prelude years, Vaill introduces the reader to Robbins, whose family was considered, “assimilationist Jews." The family celebrated the gentile holiday of Christmas with all the trimmings, and every effort was made to only speak English in the home. Robbins noted that he did not particularly care for his father’s accent and inability to speak English.
While in the public school system, Robbins realized the differences in holidays, the sense that everyone in the classroom was a Christian, and the means for survival was to lessen his family’s culture. A day would come, when he would leave his Jewish name behind and embrace Robbins, as he is known today.
In the chapter on “Rising and Falling: 1950 – 1964,” Robbins enjoyed one of the most productive eras of his life. Coupled with the fame and adulation from the general population and the artistic community, his life was also of interest to the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC).
At the height of Robbins’ rise, he was asked to appear on the famed "Ed Sullivan Show." However, Robbins, was unaware of Sullivan’s connection to anti-communist activists. During this time, Robbins was interviewed and pressured to offer names of persons from his professional/personal relationships suspected of anti-American sentiments.
Robbins did share names with government officials. Many of these names were added to the dreaded “Hollywood Black List”. This list was established and compiled by the studios to show their supposed patriotism. The list included names of person deemed ineligible for employment based upon alleged communist or anti-American comments or actions. A hint or rumor toward a person would have been enough for the Hollywood studios to totally remove them from employment. Robbins played his part by sharing names. For his self-serving actions, Robbins lived with comments from detractors and supporters until his death.
The chapter on “Reconciliation: 1983 – 1998” was the time that Robbins was noted as living an introspective and reflective life. It was during this time he began to make peace with his medical problems, professional limitations and personal involvements. It was during this time he was showing great concern regarding his artistic legacy. He spent time writing to friends, refining his will, and encouraging and supporting a young circle of artists.
Vaill's stellar writing and curating ability in this book are exceptional. She introduces Robbins to us with all of his complications, complexities, and challenges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.