“The Den: A Novel,” by Abi Maxwell, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York), 2018, 272 pages, hardcover.
New England has so many post card villages. One can see spectacular spring seasons with colorful daffodils. Autumn provide another scene that heralds the coming of winter. With winter and the snow, gray and gloomy scenes are covered.
New England can also be a region for persons who do not seek social interactions and simply want to be left alone with their secrets. Sometimes there are secrets that one could not want to hear or speak.
Abi Maxwell offers the reader a novel which presents New England and Scotland characters. “The Den: A Novel” will place the reader on a journey of disappearances, secrets and lost relationships.
The plot is set up for the reader to become acquainted with two sets of sisters, one from New England and one originally from Scotland. Included in the plot is the mysterious disappearance of one of the sisters from each of the two families. The first disappearance was 150 years ago, and now Jane’s family is devastated by the present day disappearance of Henrietta.
The present day sisters are different in age, temperament and interests. Henrietta is 15 years of age and discovering boys. Jane, 12, the younger sister, is discovering that she is losing her special relationship with her older sister, not only to a boy, but to a boy with a past.
Henrietta and Jane have two parents living in their household. Their father is gainfully employed, probably best described as a “pay check to pay check job.” Their mother is an artist who tends to remove herself from family interactions to cultivate her painting. It appears when her daughters are in need of motherly attention and guidance, the gift of painting captures the mother.
The father is considered the nurturer and master storyteller in the family. One story that he shares with the sisters is the story of “The Den” and the family from Scotland. Their father also gave names to the Scots and their daughters.
Like many children growing up in a small town with few activities for youth, the girls use their free time to explore the nearby woods and neighboring villages. It is during their explorations that Kaus is introduced. Henrietta's attention is extended to Kaus, and Jane is left out of the new relationship.
The disappearance of Henrietta and the story of a young lady from Scotland, who 150 years ago also disappeared into the forbidding woods of New England, offers a novel within a novel.
Maxwell is an American fiction writer and native to the New England region. Her description of the woods and environment of New England paints many word photographs as well as dark warnings.
One has to stay alert when reading this novel as the two disappearing women represent the past and the present. One has to stay alert to the themes of blame, fear of strangers and social conformity.
