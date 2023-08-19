"Alabama Noir," edited by Don Noble, (Akashic), 255 pages, $15.95 softcover.
Darkness, violence and gritty realism are earmarks of the noir genre in film and in literature. The publishing company Akashic has a lengthy list of short story collections in this genre that are based on specific places. Having already read "Mississippi Noir," "Atlanta Noir," and "New Orleans Noir," I was eager to add "Alabama Noir" to my list. Don Noble writes a masterful introduction in which he balances obvious pride in the state with examples of noir-ish aspects of Alabama’s history.
His honesty is impressive, but I was perplexed by the Hank Williams-inspired grouping of stories in the four sections of the book. I questioned his claim that “the soundtrack for Alabama is without question provided by our troubled troubadour Hank Williams.” With the state’s rich musical heritage, why the decision to single out Hank as the dominant voice?
The question nagged me when Alabama Noir was released in April 2020; I had asked to review it for The Decatur Daily, but I wanted to think about the Hank soundtrack statement for a week or two before writing. By May the country was plunged into the noir-ness of Covid. Reading noir is one thing, but living it is quite another.
My apologies for a tardy review, but normal (non-Covid) life has afforded me the opportunity to read the stories again, and they are darkly delicious. Even though the Hank question remains unanswered, the 16 stories by some of our state’s best writers more than make up for that.
Tom Franklin, who edited Mississippi Noir, is an Alabama native and the author of “Her Job,” my favorite story in this volume. The lone character in the tale is torn between love and horror twice as her senses, memories, and actions converge. “Another thing nobody told you about being a mother: you never stop” is the blood-chilling concluding sentence. Such a subtle sinister statement “you never stop” brings to mind the Energizer Bunny that “keeps going and going and going” mechanically. Noir, like “The Twilight Zone,” is both grim and entertaining.
Winston Groom ("Forrest Gump"), Daniel Wallace ("Big Fish"), Brad Watson ("The Last Days of the Dog-Men"), and Anthony Grooms ("Bombingham") are among the more familiar writers included in the "Alabama Noir" lineup, but five stories are by women whose work I had not read before.
For fans of noir (redolent with a wide variety of Alabama accents) this one is certainly worth the investment.
