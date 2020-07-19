“The Man In The Red Coat,” by Julian Barnes, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York) 2019, $26.95 hardcover.
It is the summer of 1885, and three Frenchmen cross the channel to visit London. These three men were quite an assortment in that one was prince with ties to the ancient regime, one was an aristocrat, and the other man was the son of a middle-class French protestant pastor.
Their visit to London was a cultural visit and one of their first stops was attending a Handel Festival celebrating the bicentennial birthday of the composer and listening to Handel’s oratorio, “Israel in Egypt”.
Of course their visit would include meeting/visiting with many of the intellectual and artistic communities of the day. With a letter of introduction from artist John Singer Sargent to author Henry James, the three men from France were well on their way to fun and festivities. London was the introduction to the men, but social and snobbery France is the playground.
It has been said that Julian Barnes, a prize-winning fiction and non-fiction author, was the man to bring to fruition “The Man In The Red Coat.” Barnes has to his credit some 23 books, for which he was awarded several prizes which include the Man Booker Prize.
Barnes’ book is a wonderful introduction to “La Belle Epoque” in France. Another way of understanding this time was: the celebration of a “Beautiful Time” in France and Western Europe. This was a time between 1871 and 1914, when colonial Europe was appreciating its best and brightest of times. In America, there was no corresponding “Beautiful Time," so the reader will not have a parallel time to compare. The American reader would understand this time is the aftermath of the American Civil War.
Of the three men in the novel, Dr. Samuel Jean Pozzi was treated with special attention and is one of the central characters in the novel. He was the son of a middle-class protestant pastor, a Frenchman with an Italian last name, and by profession, a physician. Pozzi was of Italian-Swiss ancestry, a commoner by the standards of rarified French society, and considered by some to be a decidedly charming and wickedly handsome man.
In addition, it was felt by all who were acquainted with him that he was a gift to all women who made his acquaintance, including the single, divorced or widowed, during the “Beautiful Time."
In the novel, the reader will be introduced to the well-known names of the times to include Guy de Maupassant and Sarah Bernhardt. Regardless of the names introduced in the novel, Dr. Pozzi would always be in the center of the circle, and to the amazement of his friends, his middle-class upbringing served him well.
Julian Barnes shares a great story of three men with Dr. Pozzi as the central character. Dr. Pozzi is the “Man In The Red Coat,” and the writing of Barnes is lavish, intriguing, and stylish. His book will not disappoint.
