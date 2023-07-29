“The Triumph of the Redeemed: An Eternal Perspective that Calms our Fears in Perilous Times,” by Jonathan C. Brentner, (Defender Publishing: Missouri), 2021, 260 pages, soft cover.
Regardless of where we get our news, we can find numerous examples of stressful divisions within families, church denominations, politics and global relationships. It appears to some the world as they have experienced it no longer has solid foundations or safe boundaries.
In the midst of the chaos, one only has to observe the plethora of ads, commercials or events that offer answers and remedies to fear and stress. In addition to these offerings, there are countless self-help books in some Christian traditions attempting to assist the person in navigating their journey to triumphal living. An addition to this genre is a book by Jonathan C. Brentner.
In his book, “The Triumph of the Redeemed," Brentner, offers the reader four sections to consider: The Two-World Perspective of the Gospel, The Foundation of Living with an Eternal Perspective, The Path to a Biblical Basis for the Pretribulation Rapture, and The Triumph of the Redeemed.
Within these sections are 25 essays that include biblical expositions and examples of ways to achieve triumphal living on earth in preparation for the heavenly triumph.
In one essay, Brentner writes that the Christian should have a “two-world” outlook. He relies on several of Paul's letters in the New Testament to support his notion that some Christians spend an inordinate amount of time looking at the things of their present world and not what is to come in their heavenly state.
The author shares there are some Christians who concentrate their thinking regarding their immediate problems. He shared an example regarding his struggles with his post-traumatic stress disorder and his ability, with the help of spiritual assistance, to overcome the disorder.
Another essay of the author is titled “Israel’s Future Restoration Vindicates God’s Holiness." The author relies upon several books in the Hebrew Bible to support his thesis regarding Israel being restored and upon restoration, “Israel Will Repent at Jesus’ Return to the Earth."
In his essays on Israel and Jesus’ return to earth, the author follows certain denominations in prophecy traditions who assert that Israel when it is restored to its fortunes will affirm that the Christian Jesus is the Messiah. With this affirmation, it is his understanding that Israel should no longer seek another messiah.
There are church historians who notice that certain Christian traditions are taking on themes of Jewish festivals and rituals. This appropriation of festivals and rituals to some provides an outlet in reminding its members of the importance of Israel in their doctrines. To others, the outreach to Jews and Israel is a veiled attempt by certain Christian sects at proselytizing.
In his final essay, Brentner calls upon the reader to appreciate “We Will Take Part in Jesus’ Glorious Return." In this return, the author reminds the reader that the “Second Coming” of Jesus is important and upon His coming, those who remain faithful will enjoy the blessings of paradise.
Brentner’s book is unapologetic regarding Bible prophecy, the second coming of Jesus, and the encouragement of Christians to remain faithful regardless of earthly challenges.
In reading this book, it appears that Brentner is writing and speaking to those who are in the Bible prophecy traditions. There are certain doctrinal terms and examples that may require some readers to consult a dictionary and/or Bible Commentary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.