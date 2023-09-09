"Roadside Geology of Alabama," by Mark Steltenpohl and Laura Steltenpohl, (Missoula MT.: Mountain Press), 2023, $23.43 softcover.
This lovely book is full of visual, eye-catching, colorful illustrations. The charts and graphs were done by Chelsea M. Feeney, who constructed the geologic maps using information from the Alabama Geological Survey. The photographs were taken by the authors themselves. The logical organization of the table of contents is easy to follow. Also, information can be quickly located using the glossary, references. and index sections. Alabama has a wide variety of abundant natural resources which are highlighted in its geologic history.
This book reports on one of Alabama’s most unusual features: a 5-mile-wide crater dug by a meteorite at Wetumpka about 80 billion years ago. An explorer in Alabama can find evidence of its geologic history in preserved tracks of early amphibians and reptiles, and fossilized bird feathers. There are 2-billion-year-old zircon and quartz grains seen in eroded rocks. Unusual formations can be found in places like Little River Canyon, which is 600 feet deep, and the Lookout Mountain plateau at the southern end of the Appalachian Mountains. Evidence of the seas which covered the state is also visible to the geologist’s eye.
The Steltenpohls have provided an accurate resource for learning more about the geologic history of Alabama. The content, which is very specific and detailed, requires an initial understanding of the information presented in the 32-page introduction. Of particular importance is a basic knowledge of plate tectonics. This relatively recent theory became widely accepted in the 1960s. It explains how the Earth’s crust is constantly shifting as these plates move and collide together. The result is continental drift, the creation of mountains and valleys, and the eruption of volcanoes. Plate tectonics explains how the continents began as a single land mass on the Earth’s surface which broke apart, slowly separated, and became the seven continents. This movement is expected to continue until the continents eventually reunite (but it will not be in the same configuration). Other changes are occurring more rapidly on Earth’s surface resulting from weathering, erosion, deposition, crystallization, and metamorphism.
Following the introductory section, a reader is free to skip around and choose any one part to read. The authors organized the main body of the text into six distinct provinces. Each province is sub-divided into districts with distinct landscapes and features. For example, a person living in north Alabama might only be interested in this part of the state, which is primarily in the Highland Rim and the Cumberland Plateau provinces. The Highland Rim encompasses three districts: the Tennessee Valley, the Little Mountain area, and the Moulton Valley. A defining feature of this area is its karst topography. This means a landscape with dissolving limestone at the surface which creates sinkholes, sinking streams, springs, and caves.
This book is organized for the explorer. Sub-sections of each province feature what a person will find when traveling on the highways. Mile markers and even vehicular turns are given as guides for locating the most salient features of the landscape. For example, in the Highland Rim and Cumberland Plateau sections there are 15 individual divisions. The reader could look up the six pages which tell what can be found when traveling I-65 from the Tennessee line to Birmingham. Or a person can learn more about the features while driving U.S. 72 from Mississippi to Huntsville. Other visible outcrops are described for I-22, I-59, U.S. 231, Natchez Trace Parkway, and U.S. 431. Additionally, specific locations are described, including Little River Canyon, DeSoto State Park, Rockpile Park at Wilson Dam, Monte Sano, Cathedral Caverns, Noccalula Falls, and Black Creek Trail. There is enough information in this book to keep readers busy exploring their own part of the state for a lifetime.
These two authors are both highly qualified in their field. Mark is now an emeritus professor at Auburn University, having worked as a field geologist for over forty years. He earned his B.S. and M.A. degrees at the University of Alabama, and his doctorate at the University of North Carolina. Before going to Auburn to teach, he spent three years working with the Geological Survey Team of Alabama. His expertise has also carried him to Scandinavia, Poland, and East Greenland.
Laura began her studies at Vanderbilt University, where she earned her B.S. in geology. She continued her studies with an M.S. degree at the University of North Carolina. Then she got an M.A. degree in secondary science at the University of Alabama. This led her to a career teaching science classes at Auburn High School for 20 years. She also worked for five years as a project scientist with an environmental consulting firm.
The authors included cultural stories, legends, and historic events of the state to give the reader memorable impressions. This is a big part of the appeal of the book. Alabama has a wide range of geography from the “singing river” in the north to the ocean in the south. This is an interesting resource book written in a scholarly fashion. Discerning readers can use it to increase their knowledge about Alabama’s unique features.
