“Run For Your Life: How To Run, Walk, and Move Without Pain or Injury and Achieve a Sense of Well-Being and Joy,” by Mark Cucuzzella, M.D., (Alfred A. Knopf, New York) 2019, $26.95, 364 pages.
The cover to this book insists this is the first running book by someone who is an athlete, physician, and creator of an Air Force running program. The book “Run For Your Life: How To Run, Walk, and Move Without Pain or Injury and Achieve a Sense of Well-Being and Joy” has much to share.
The author, Dr. Mark Cucuzzella, practices family medicine, is an Air Force Reserve lieutenant colonel, university professor, and creator of a running program. His awards and credentials are many, and he offers useful information for the runner and athlete.
The author provides 19 chapters, including Walk Before You Run; What’s for Dinner, Setting Your Meal Course; and Healthy at Any Age.
Dr. Cucuzzella’s chapter on “Walk Before You Run” offers encouragement and information on the wellness of walking. This chapter provides information on the mechanics of walking and appropriate walking shoes. The author offers drills for sedentary people, preparing them for slow walking to the faster walk. He also encourages people who work from a desk to, if at all possible, work from a standing desk.
The chapter What’s for Dinner and Setting your Meal Course is a thoughtful section. He encourages the reader to find a meal course that is easier, healthier and less expensive. Diet advertisements are many, and with celebrity endorsement, there is room for confusion. Dr. Cucuzzella offers the reader information on how to slay the sweet dragon and how weight loss starts in the kitchen.
“Healthy at Any Age” is an encouraging chapter that offers senior readers information on their quality of life. There is no “cult of youth” in this chapter, and the senior reader is encouraged to find an intelligent appreciation of exercise and joy for living.
“Run for Your Life” is an exceptional book to read . It is not in the “self-help cult genre” of exercise and life. The author provides a complete, thoughtful and informational book that a general reader or physical fitness professional would enjoy reading.
