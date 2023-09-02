"Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies" by Marjorie Ingall and Susan McCarthy, (Gallery Books: New York), $28.99.
“Regrets, I’ve had a few, but then again …” is the beginning of a famous Frank Sinatra song. When should we finally deal with regrets, wrongs we’ve done, and apologize? Is there a proper time, place, or indeed, manner in which apologies are best?
Marjorie Ingall and Susan McCarthy, successful, eclectic writers often published in major journals and newspapers, offer this "Case for Good Apologies." Wait, good? That means there might be bad, or wrong ways to apologize? Yes there are, as these authors point out in absolutely gripping, truly touching, and often hilarious examples.
Ingall and McCarthy are a duo who present Sorrywatch.com. They’ve investigated the how, why and who about apologies since 2012. We discover there are facets of apology which are ancient, even biological. They present especially well what a good apology looks and sounds like.
We discover that nowhere in said apology do we find "excuse" words like but, if, and although. Examples in great abundance are here for you to read, laugh at, enjoy, and learn from. We learn how apologies work at various age levels, throughout history, and in various places such as home and workplace. After each building block of understanding, we come to see how society functions best when apologies are sincere and heartfelt.
Of particular note are apologies given by celebrities. These merit whole segments to themselves. Those who live in a spotlight often use that light to convey regret, although regret can have a sinister meaning as well. I’m hesitant to give too many examples. I want to entice you to read this remarkably clever, funny, but truly helpful guide.
Of special note are what not to say when apologizing. We learn to feel empathy for the recipient of your apology. We further discover what we are doing to them when we express remorse. We are advised on what each type of apology generates in the recipient’s mind.
Furthermore, we learn how best to forgive, and what that means in life and future relationships. Reconciliation can come as a wonderous gift, and be cherished for a lifetime. Getting the courage to apologize, and do it right, is what this book is all about.
