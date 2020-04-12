"The Second Sleep," by Robert Harris, (Alfred A. Knopf), $26.95.
It is usually the case that apocalyptic fiction derives its appeal from the sheer force of spectacle. The means by which society comes to its untimely end are often the primary source of entertainment, whether by natural disaster, nuclear annihilation, or more likely, if superhero movies are to be believed, a mysterious singularity in space time whose world-ending severity is, of course, completely unrelated to the likelihood of a sequel being made.
This is not necessarily a bad thing, for the fiery end of civilization is significantly more enjoyable when experienced in absentia, but it often happens that any deep significance is lost in the spectacle or all too simply resolved by its aftermath. Thankfully, Robert Harris’ captivating novel "The Second Sleep" avoids both tired narrative patterns, introducing a no less thrilling tale whose farsighted optimism provides steady footing for an enduring post-apocalypse.
It may be surprising to say that it is, in fact, a post-apocalyptic novel. At first glance it appears to be the tale of Christopher Fairfax, a recently ordained priest traveling to perform the funeral of a rural Wessex priest in “the Year of Our Risen Lord 1468.” However, it quickly becomes apparent that all is not what it appears to be, however old-fashioned it may feel.
What emerges is that the Wessex of the novel is some 800 years in the future, resulting from an event whose cause is long forgotten and to which inquiry is suppressed by the church. Harris uses this distinct lack of event to make Fairfax’s quest our own: as he probes into the assumptions and values of (our own) bygone age, we catch an uncanny glimpse of ourselves and are left with deeper, unresolvable questions than if the world had simply blown up.
Crucially, this Wessex lies in a second Dark Age, which explains the curious date of 1468 (the result of calendar readjustment) and illumines the “second sleep” of the title, which becomes in part a metaphor for the bleary, dogmatic world. However, if one observes the parallels, there lies reason to hope in another period of renaissance, where reason and intuition promise to liberate humanity once again from its religious shackles.
This clever, if historically suspect, optimism drives many of the central characters, and Fairfax finds himself drawn between these ideals and his devotion to the church, which maintains an unflinching grip on the truth of The Event. Apart from the proto-Industrialist Hancock and a few documents which reveal the true rationalizing motivations of the bygones, the ultimate desirability of such restoration is largely left ambiguous, though by the finale Fairfax reaches his own satisfying conclusion. As is often the case in Thomas Hardy’s Wessex, this may be an optimism unmatched by the harsh realities of life, but it provides enough grounding to make this a world worth returning to again and again.
