"Seducing and Killing Nazis," by Sophie Poldermans, (SWW Press: Haarlem, the Netherlands), $25.65 paperback.
Only girls, they learned at home never to discriminate against others. Because, as their parents counseled, "All humanity is equal." Such simple life guidance was catastrophically upended when violent, white supremacist Nazi Germany overran the Netherlands. By then only teenagers, they were old enough to know something was dreadfully wrong.
Sophie Poldermans, an insightful Dutch author who personally knew two of the heroic resistance fighters remembered here, tells their story with heart-rending passion. She reveals the fear, Nazi brutality, and unique horrors of that age. She does, however, show how their brave resistance helped raise a jaded world back to simple humanity.
Subtitled "Hannie, Truus and Freddie: Dutch Resistance Heroines of World War II," this book is simply terrifying. Though only teenagers, we learn how they were subtly drawn into secret resistance against the invaders. Poldermans reveals an horrific, clandestine measure to assure their reliability. Indeed their test will remain with you forever.
We follow Jo "Hannie" Schaft, whose tomboy elemental understanding of right and wrong allowed her to courageously, indeed often recklessly, fight back against the conquerors. Truus and "Freddie" Oversteegen displayed leadership and wise caution, each bringing her own skills to great use in the underground defense of their country against the Gestapo and Dutch traitors.
Nazi Germans implemented laws based on racial hatred and political suppression. They enforced racial discrimination against Jews, and outlawed political parties. Opponents were sent to concentration and death camps. How three young girls, for none was over 19 at the time, fought back against such "discrimination and inequality" is brought to life in this utterly spellbinding tale of assassinations, train sabotage, conspiracy and intrigue.
Indeed, seducing and killing Nazis by Dutch teens is what they did. One is fascinated by how their missions were planned, organized, and executed. The remarkable details of underground life, of forgeries, gathering stolen documents, explosives, food and other essentials would be story enough. But no, assassinations were also carried out by girls pretending to charm Nazis.
The horror of taking a life, and the limits to any reprisal, even against Nazis, are memorably told. Indeed these are tales you’ll want to discuss. Available in all American outlets, this story of three women who sacrificed their innocence to restore goodness will first shock, then bring you to tears. What a magnificent testimony to such true heroines who fought as underground soldiers against tyranny. Through their heroism they helped restore a world open to dignity and equality before the law.
