“Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the heart of a Hero”, by Christopher McDougall, 2019, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York), 334 pages, $27.95.
Bestselling author, Christopher McDougall, in his book, “Running with Sherman," lets the reader experience the good feelings of adopting a rescue animal and assisting the animal to not only survive but to thrive.
In the public square, many of us have encountered stories of rescue dogs and cats becoming family pets. The family rescue pet can enter the family household, lounge on the sofa, become the envy of the neighborhood, and take family trips on holiday. In the McDougall book, Sherman would not fit the typical description of a family pet, because Sherman is a donkey.
The McDougall family is composed of transplanted city folks now living in Pennsylvania’s Amish country. They were told of a farmer who was an animal hoarder with numerous animals being neglected because of the hoarder’s low finances. It was felt by neighbors that a certain donkey needed to be rescued and adopted from the miserable conditions of the hoarder’s farm.
The donkey, later named Sherman, is introduced as a bloated and shaggy animal with irritated skin and bad hooves.
So, if you had Sherman described to you or if you saw Sherman at first sight, what would you do? Would you pretend to like him, but secretly feel that this donkey was a lost, sickly cause? Or would you have kind words for the donkey at a safe distance, and then make a run to your automobile? Well, the McDougalls did the opposite; they decided to take Sherman home to their farm.
After introducing Sherman to the other farm animals, there was the question of what to do with this aging donkey. As a work animal, how would the family assist Sherman in healing and discovering a new life? Donkeys have been around humans for some 5,000 years, and McDougall was told that Sherman needed a purpose for existing on the farm.
Once relocated, Sherman was “eased’ into farm life, rather than “pulled” into the routines. Being “eased” into the family, the reader will discover how Sherman participated in work details, but also in “running." Participating in races is a new-found purpose for living, and Sherman truly excels at becoming a hero.
This well-written book by McDougall is a part human and part donkey story. While, McDougall is the human narrator, be advised that Sherman’s role in the family and the farm is not diminished. The book is pleasantly written, positively engaging with colorful four-legged and two-legged characters. “Running with Sherman” is definitely a book to be placed on anyone’s reading list.
