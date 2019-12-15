The Silence of the Girls, by Pat Barker (Anchor Books: New York) 2019, paperback $16.95, 293 pages.
Many of us are familiar with the story of the nine-year siege of Troy by the Greeks as told in the "Iliad." We may remember how Trojan prince Paris abducted the beautiful Helen from her Greek spouse, which led to the war. We know the heroes, Achilles and Hector, the kings, Priam and Agamemnon, and the subterfuge of the Trojan horse which brought victory to the Greeks at last.
But do we know the standards of ancient warfare? All males of any age even infants were slaughtered and females enslaved, awarded as prizes to the victors. How horrid these terms sound to us today.
Pat Barker shifts the point of view from what we learned. Briseis, 19-year-old queen of Lyrnessus, a small Trojan kingdom, tells us what it is like to be a captive. She witnesses her brothers slaughtered by Achilles and then becomes his slave. Her life and that of all the women is precarious, dependent on the whims of their masters. She can be cast aside, bartered or murdered at any time.
In the Iliad there is a clash between Achilles, the greatest Greek warrior and son of a goddess, and Agamemnon, leader of the armies. Briseis becomes a pawn in the rift and very aware of her powerlessness. Achilles refuses to fight until she is returned to him, not out of any great affection for her but merely because she was his prize. This is in the original story but presented here from another perspective.
Without Achilles and his loyal army, the Greeks face massive losses and could face defeat. All the familiar names appear — Odysseus, Nestor, Patroclus, even Cassandra and Andromache — but not as told in the Iliad. This story includes priests, goddesses and miraculous events as in any epic, but more humanity is revealed in this retelling of the tale.
The death of Achilles and the ploy of the great horse are not related, but the fear and anxiety of the women of Troy is told for modern readers, bringing a new life to the centuries-old saga. It’s time to hear the voice of the women. They will no longer remain silent.
