“Berta Isla: A Novel,” by Javier Marías, (Alfred A. Knopf), $28.94 hardcover, 479 pages.
When a novel introduces its two chief characters as the most popular kids in their school, readers know trouble is brewing. Berta Isla is pretty, and so sweet-tempered that her peers in their mid-1960s Spanish high school aren’t even jealous, while Tomás Nevinson, son of a Spanish mother and an English expatriate father, is cute, funny, and equally well-liked.
Berta’s good humor conceals what the narrator identifies as a monolithic stubbornness. A true child of the Baby Boom, she gets what she wants or else, including Tom. Tom’s absolute lack of self-consciousness conceals an equally absolute lack of self-awareness.
When Tom goes to Oxford, he makes what the middle classes call a “bad choice”: a decision based on insufficient data, as we all do at some point. His brilliant career in British Intelligence wreaks unavoidable havoc on his marriage to the girl-back-home, Berta.
Both find their lives shaped, or according to their own estimates, warped, by their personalities, though they prefer to blame circumstances and other people, which makes them just like the rest of us.
The spy novel traditionally ranges from lowbrow fantasy to serious literature, and Javier Marías’ latest novel belongs to the second category. The form of the novel here mimics its content: None of the characters are completely to be trusted, since their judgments are limited by what they are. Unlike genre fiction, the serious spy novel, like all complex modern literature, leaves many things unanswered, because the answers are less important than the questions. Why does Berta stay with Tom? Because she decided to, long before she had any idea what that would entail? Why does Tom stay in a job he finds nerve-wracking and morally corrupt? Because he’s good at it and loves it as ambivalently as Berta loves him?
Not only are the characters’ words unreliable, the story itself doesn’t clarify their motives. A minor character, one of a rogues’ gallery of eccentrics, describes the spy business as a third-person omniscient narrator who knows all and manipulates the characters. In fact, Marías’ narrative alternates between Berta’s first-person point of view and a rather irritating third-person narrator who incorrectly, or mischievously, confuses his or her gender-neutral voice with the true omniscient, the voice readers are supposed to trust, which is definitely not present in this novel, nor in much fiction since the mid-20th century, when it perished with other certainties.
Marías’ point is that very little in “real life” is clear, and that fiction should remind us of that fact. The alternative point of view supplies us with information that the characters themselves do not know or recognize, but neither it nor Berta tell us everything. If we can’t trust these people, however, we are inexorably drawn to care what happens to them, as one ominous and potentially catastrophic event leads to another. Berta and Tom could well be us.
