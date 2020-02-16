"Daily Rituals: Women at Work," by Mason Currey, (Alfred A. Knopf) 2019, hardcover $11.99.
According to the author, Mason Currey, "Daily Rituals: Women at Work" was written to right a previous wrong. In 2013, Currey’s first book, "Daily Rituals: How Artists Work," was published to much acclaim; however, though he had not noticed it prior to publishing the book, it contained only 27 stories about women out of a total of 161 people profiled. The others were all men, and he was unhappy with that gender imbalance.
This new book focuses only on women and how they get their work done. This work comes in many forms such as painting, writing, singing, acting, designing, etc.
What makes this book so special is that it first acknowledges that women often have conflicts of family, home and children that male artists don't necessarily have, so creating art becomes a balancing act that also shows the genius of the artist.
The book does not group women in chronological, alphabetical, or thematic order. Instead, Currey presents these stories in an unconventional way that allows readers to use their imaginations.
Each profile seems to be in conversation with the next one in a unique way that leads the reader on an enjoyable journey of discovery. To learn that Octavia Butler required solitude, that Diane Arbus needed spontaneity, Louisa Mae Alcott never wanted to write "Little Women," that Alabama-born Tallulah Bankhead felt acting was drudgery, and that Alice Walker wrote her most famous novel, "The Color Purple," in less than a year, during the week between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. while her child was in school is all fascinating.
These women defied stereotypes and transcended boundaries to carve out a place for themselves, and that’s just amazing. Read this book to hear more about them and many others, and go on a worthwhile journey into the lives of women at work, as there is much more work to be done, and this book shows how the work can be accomplished.
