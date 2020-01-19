"The Substitution Order," by Martin Clark, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York) 2019, hardcover $27.95, 335 Pages.
Martin Clark is a retired judge who writes legal thrillers. "The Substitution Order" is about a brilliant, successful lawyer named Kevin Moore who, in the stress of his work, begins to drink too much.
When he is introduced to cocaine at a convention, he becomes hooked and his life spirals out of control. In short order his marriage comes to an end over an affair. He is arrested for drug possession, loses his license to practice law and is separated from the friends and the upscale lifestyle he has become accustomed to.
He moves to a small town where he can begin his life anew and finds himself managing a sandwich shop called SUBstitution with a name as stupid as its owner. One day a stranger comes into the shop and offers him a chance to make some significant money in a shady deal. Kevin, who has hopes of having his law license restored, has continued his malpractice insurance. In the scam, he will be sued for legal malpractice by a former client, will deliberately lose the case, and will receive a nice bonus from the scammers.
When he refuses to get involved, he is threatened and promised that retribution will follow. The threat proves not to be idle, and he quickly finds himself in all kinds of legal difficulties and in violation of his parole. He tries to fight back, but his adversaries are clever and his past works against him. After exhausting every legal trick in the book, Kevin’s behavior becomes erratic and he seems to dig himself deeper and deeper into legal jeopardy.
He finally manages a plea deal, receives a fair sentence, and begins serving his time. However, the story then takes an unexpected twist. In the interest of not giving too much away, let's leave it at that.
As such thrillers go, this one is a cut above most of them. While hardly great literature, Clark writes very well and the reader will keep turning the pages to find out what will happen next. The author also presents an unflattering portrait of a legal system which is not about right and wrong, or justice, but which lawyer can outsmart and outmaneuver his or her opponent to a particular judge’s satisfaction.
This is certainly an enjoyable read.
