"Route 66 in Missouri," by Joe Sonderman, (Arcadia Publishing: Charleston, S.C.), $21.99.
Have you ever heard the song, "Get Your Kicks on Route 66"? Written by Bobby Troup in 1946, it was first recorded by none other than Nat King Cole. This song relates the story of a real highway across America, from Chicago to Los Angeles, which has taken on legendary status. It was a national treasure, where drivers were beckoned to come enjoy the pleasurable experience of seeing vast sections of America while enjoying the ride.
Joe Sonderman, traffic reporter and radio personality in St. Louis, Missouri, collected ephemera and visited vast sections of this now historical but no longer existing highway. He concentrated on the state of Missouri, a multi-faceted exemplar of this magical throughway.
We discover that the route first came through quite literally downtown St. Louis. Crossing the Chain of Rocks Bridge (with its 22 degree turn in the middle!), the road wound past urban highlights such as Forest Park and the old and new cathedrals. With its origins in 1926, when a route west was agreed upon in Springfield, Missouri, by various interested parties, Route 66 grew into quite literally a postcard trail of America.
Remember, this was a nation whose citizenry in the 1930s had rarely left the home where they were born to see the next town, much less visit the next state or region. It was the Depression, which drew all the Arkies and Okies (which all those who got on the highway searching for labor in the West were called) to try their luck on the rarely paved, unusually well marked but little serviced road. Things changed. When World War II came about, and more thousands went west seeking defense employment in the aircraft factories of Southern California, service stations, motor hotels and cabins to rent started popping up like mushrooms.
Towns with quaint names such as Tourist City grew from chicken coops made into houses! Places to stay with Native American names were to be found from St. Louis to Springfield. At the higher end of the wealth spectrum, grand hotels like the Chase and the Park Plaza in St. Louis served travelers who appreciated upscale dining and luxury.
Sights as diverse as Stiney's Inn, the Six Flags amusement park, or resorts in the Gasconade River valley all grew in popularity with the construction of Route 66 through Missouri. Travelers in post-war America wanted to experience the new freedom the automobile gave them, and wanted to do and see things none of their relatives had ever done or seen before.
Missouri Pacific trains paralleled the route, which brought even more industry to places like Springfield in far southwestern Missouri, or the Chrysler plant in St. Louis. But even so, more development was needed. In time, the superhighway Interstate 44 came into being. No longer did the famous Route 66 pass through towns.
Now I-44 went around them. No longer did quaint, one-off motels and travelers' cabins hold sway. Now corporate hotels dominated the skyline. An era was over, but Joe Sonderman has done a true service with his collection of photographs, insightful and informed commentary, and helpful guidance on what was, what remains and the historical efforts to preserve this American icon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.