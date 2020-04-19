“Margaret Thatcher: Herself Alone,” by Charles Moore, (Alfred A. Knopf, New York), $40.00, 1,006 pages.
Prime Minister Margaret Hilda Thatcher lived a full and satisfying life. She was born in Grantham, Lincolnshire, England, in 1925 to Alfred Roberts and Beatrice Stephenson Roberts. Her father was a grocer and a local Methodist preacher. She was reared in a Wesleyan home with strict rules, emphasis on personal responsibility, and prudent spending behavior.
Margaret Roberts was graduated from Oxford University in 1947 and married Denis Thatcher in 1951. From their union, twins were born. Also it was during the early period of their lives that Margaret Roberts Thatcher removed herself from the Methodist Church of her childhood and became a member of The Church of England.
After entering politics, she worked in all manner of conservative causes for her party and in 1979 she was elected prime minister and served in this position until 1990. She was the first woman in the history of the United Kingdom to be elected prime minister. The 1987 general election was a third win for the Conservative Party. She was known as a politically ambitious woman, fiercely conservative, and uncompromising, in the British manner, regarding domestic policies.
In this third trilogy of the authorized biography, author Charles Moore introduces the reader to “Margaret Thatcher: Herself Alone" and focuses on the period from the 1987 election through her death in 2013. This book also details her relationship with the United States, including President Ronald Reagan and President George H. W. Bush.
In Chapter 6, “Ron and Margaret”, Moore devoted numerous pages to the close personal and political relationship between Thatcher and Reagan. According to Moore, these two powerful political leaders were both friends and allies. To her credit, Thatcher assisted in the discussions between Mikhail Gorbachev and Reagan. She felt that Gorbachev could be trusted and that the time was ripe for ending Cold War tensions.
With the presidential election of George H. W. Bush in 1988, Thatcher was expecting a continued relationship and a smooth transition in areas of diplomatic agreements with the United States. In Chapter 7, Moore informed the reader in “Bush Turns Away," that both Thatcher and Bush were acquainted with each other. With Bush’s election as president, pleasant courtesies were observed. However, the observable niceties were a veneer covering an irritant in their relationship.
Bush, because of his extensive diplomatic background, did not need a tutor and global mentor nor did he appreciate her constant lectures. Thatcher, it was felt, may not have appreciated that her unique relationship with Reagan was not transferable to Bush.
In one of Moore’s accounts, he quoted Bush speaking to one of his aides, “… I respect her, and I like her. But I am president of the United States.” Moore also wrote in this chapter there may have been an unspoken class difference between the two. Bush was a child of wealth and privilege and Thatcher was the daughter of a grocer.
In this book, the reader will appreciate that Thatcher was at the pinnacle of her power and influence with her third election. However, with this election, she would also experience severe disagreements within the Conservative Party. She resigned as prime minister in 1990.
In 1992, after retiring from the House of Commons, Thatcher was given a life peerage as Baroness Thatcher that entitled her to sit in the House of Lords. After a decline in health, the death of her husband and some acquaintances, her circle of relationship became limited. Thatcher died April 8, 2013.
Moore crafted an impressive and overwhelmingly documented book. By profession, he is a journalist and was authorized by Thatcher to write her biography. He succeeded in his task; however the historical significance and political legacy of her tenure as prime minister will be the responsibility of historians.
