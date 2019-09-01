"The Art of Noticing," by Rob Walker, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York), $22.95 hardback.
A timeless observation from an ancient monastery sets a theme here. An unnamed Benedictine monk comments that they follow the rule of St. Benedict, from over a millennium ago. "The first word of that rule is 'Listen.' That's the great ethical element of silence: to check my words and listen to another point of view." Without silence, we cannot be human.
Rob Walker is an advice columnist, but moreover, a philosopher. Consider his readers. We are plagued by phones which ring constantly, and we can't get rid of them. Noise marks our every waking moment. "News" bombards us from every direction. We are harassed by constant selling, even at the gas pump. Walker shows, in this taut little volume, how to stop the madness, and change to a life given not to participation in the din, but to finding a way out; to finding peace, and being able to clearly think.
Not easy. We are like explorers in a noise-infested jungle, but come upon a wise man who offers ways out. And clever ways they are! He shows us methods to learn to concentrate. He shows us ways to give our undivided attention. What a gift, to pay attention to someone. I think of all the times I just wish someone would actually listen to me rather than have my voice as background while they remain riveted to their cellphone. Why, one wit observed, do they call our phone a cell? Walker has real advice on how to change this self-imprisonment.
Quiet and reflection are touchstones of his subtitled "131 Ways to Spark Creativity, Find Inspiration, and Discover Joy in the Everyday." Walker gives us all this through ingenious methods of stopping, clearing away the mental clutter, and thinking. He's discovered that we have innumerable opportunities to look, but seldom actually see.
Why did one man collect random, windblown notes over the years? What did they convey? Another found marvels in posted announcements. So it goes, simple and ingenious methods of making ourselves stop and truly notice things. The better to understand, the better to slow down and be human again. Then ideas come flooding. Seek out strangers. Interview an elder ... after all, wisdom resides where it always has. And Walker's is not a Luddite, anti-technology theme. He got one idea from a colleague to make a study of one block, his block. Then he posted his findings online, so others could see what he found out, having devoted time, concentration, study, and collation to the task.
Well-written, clever, and truly helpful, Walker's book is ideal for your friend you think is lost on his or her cellphone. Or for your friend who is beset by the cacophony of daily life. Or you.
