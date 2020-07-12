"The Captain and the Glory, by Dave Eggers," (Alfred A. Knopf, New York), $15.95 hardcover.
Satire at its best can be thought of as the work of Jonathan Swift's "Gulliver's Travels." Here too is a travel story as metaphor, a satire, and an enjoyable "entertainment," as "The Captain and the Glory" is so cleverly subtitled.
We find the good ship Glory as it loses its fine captain, who departs after years of loyal service. Through a series of delightful gags, Dave Eggers introduces us to the arrival of the new captain, a strange wanderer whose lack of nautical knowledge is capped only by his self confidence. Confidence is perhaps the most subtle word in the book, because he surrounds himself with confidence men, tricksters, thieves and other riff-raff to pilot his now benighted craft.
Eggers, an award winning author whose many books are thought provoking, ingenious and wise, brings us the bizarre trip of the Glory. We observe as its new captain sets off for "somewhere tremendous," although that destination is vague, indeed unknown. Of course, a mysterious voice comes through the vent to advise him that all is well. The voice reassures him not to fear, because even though the new captain hasn't the slightest idea of sailing, he's got a mysterious friend to guide him. In fact, he'll even explain all the confusing things about maps and charts and other bothersome things to help the captain sail along the way.
The captain keeps track of his ingenious ideas, like diseases being caused by bad things, on a wipe-away board. One burst of genius here today, gone tomorrow! A crowd of fellow travelers cheer his every act, no matter how foul. He admires the view from the bridge, although when reminded no one is navigating the ship he pauses. Never fearing, he realizes he cast away anyone who challenged him, and tossed their navigational aids out along with them for good measure. Leaving a trail of books, documents and sailing paraphernalia in the wake of the ship, he wanders on in "command." After a host of similar funny, poignant, and laughable events, we suddenly realize that no, all is not so funny, and the laughable events are scary indeed.
You'll enjoy this "entertainment." You'll even wonder why it is satirical. You won't wonder long.
