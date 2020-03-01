“The Districts: Stories of American Justice from the Federal Courts,” by Johnny Dwyer, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York) 2019, $28.95, 309 pages.
The federal court system in the United States was created by the Judiciary Act of 1789. The Supreme Court was established with justices nominated by the president, with consent by the Senate. Having lifetime appointments, federal judges were seen as above politics and the whims of the executive branch, regardless of the political party in power.
The Constitution also provided for lower courts to be established by Congress based upon need. With this in mind, presently there are 94 U.S. District Courts. Johnny Dwyer in his book, “The Districts: Stories of American Justice from the Federal Courts,” highlights two significant and premier District Courts: The Southern and Eastern Districts of New York City.
These two District Courts tend to deal with white-collar cases, terrorism, organized crime and high-powered illegal drug kingpins. Dwyer provides names of prominent attorneys, judges, families, crimes and incidents along with more obscure figures whose lives are intertwined with the court system.
In the first chapter, “Downthehole,” Dwyer shares information regarding the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization) statue that was passed by Congress in 1970. According to Dwyer, this statue provided the justice system with a means to investigate/prosecute acts within a criminal enterprise.
According to Dwyer, it was only after the death of J. Edgar Hoover in 1972 and the FBI approaching organized crime in 1976 with new technology that RICO became a useful tool of the Justice Department.
The Southern and Eastern Districts were still becoming acquainted with their new role and both were still finding their footing in 1983 when a new U. S. attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, was appointed to the Southern District.
During Giuliani’s tenure, high-profile Wall Street executives, drug dealers, alleged corrupt government officials and organized crimes were of interest to him. Giuliani approached his new role with a high focus and positioned his office with the prosecution of high-profile names.
With Giuliani’s prosecutions and obtainment of guilty verdicts, America was introduced to a new dimension of federal prosecutions. Federal prosecutors, like Giuliani, and judges took on a “celebrity status.” With this status, members of the judiciary could seek higher office in the government or the lucrative corporate community.
Dwyer’s book is engrossing and full of interesting characters. Each chapter could stand on its own, and this is a book that one should not read in one sitting or one week. For people who enjoy lawyer/judge stories, this would be a great addition to the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.