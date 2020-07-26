“The Future We Choose: Surviving the Climate Crisis,” by Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York) 2020, $23.00 hardcover.
According to Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac, the world has a choice in surviving the climate crisis. Both authors are well-placed persons to speak on the issue of climate change. They have been active within various climate change communities. Also, in 2015, they provided leadership in negotiating the Paris Agreement that was signed by 195 countries.
In their book, “The Future We Choose," there are three parts with eight chapters. Within these sections, the authors are sounding the alarm, for world leaders and countries to take seriously the present, and claim a hopeful future.
The authors provide information regarding the climate crisis; however, they spend equal time in providing 10 actions in Part III. This section provides insights, and how to implement a plan for the future.
In the sixth action of Part III, Figueres and Rivett-Carnac provide encouragement regarding how to reclaim and reforest the earth. It is their contention that humans and nature have an ancient bond, and it is time to renew that bond and work for a common good.
The authors remind the reader that it is time for the world to plant trees. Trees, according to the authors, provide resources for humans beyond utilitarian uses. Imagine how the trees and forests absorb CO2 and release oxygen into the atmosphere.
For the couple, the planting of trees should not be seen as a payment for the sin of cutting down trees, but an agreement to ensure the life and vitality of human life. How many times, have we heard remarks around a copier machine, that many trees were killed to make copies? Regardless of the humor, there is a note of truth and we are called to be dutiful to support and become active in tree planting.
Figueres and Rivett-Carnac’s book is an easy read with understandable information for a youth or adult. The book is not about pointing fingers or name-calling, but it does explain how the world is responding to the climate crisis and how there is a hopeful way of approaching the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.