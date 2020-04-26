"Girl Who Lived Twice," by David Lagercrantz, (Alfred A. Knopf, New York) 2019, paperback $27.95, 349 pages.
When author Steig Larrson died in 2004, he left behind three novels featuring a reclusive, anti-social, sometimes violent heroine named Lisbeth Salander. Published posthumously, these books became worldwide best sellers.
Swedish writer David Lagercrantz was asked by the publisher to continue the series, and "The Girl Who Lived Twice" is the third one written by him.
In previous books, Salander has developed a relationship of trust with Mikael Blomqvist, a writer at a controversial, politically volatile magazine. In this one Salander, a computer genius, is asked by Blomqvist to help with identifying a deranged beggar who has been found murdered. Ordinarily such a case would be quickly dismissed by Swedish authorities, but this one is different.
As the two of them delve deeper and deeper into the beggar’s past, important politicians are seen to be involved and the man’s unauthorized presence in Sweden is enshrouded in mystery. All signs eventually point back to a climb of Mount Everest in which several important persons with shady pasts died.
It turns out that the beggar was there and knew secrets which could have been very damaging to important careers. It also becomes obvious that powerful people want to sweep the whole thing under the rug.
In the meantime, Salander’s relationship of mutual hatred with her sister is moving to its climax. With the help of the Russian mob, the sister is trying to have Lisbeth killed. When Salander goes into hiding, the mob begins to go after the only persons she cares about to try and force her to resurface. This leads to unfortunate consequences for Blomqvist.
One must give Lagercrantz credit. He has picked up where Larrson left off and done a creditable job of keeping this series going. However, this novel shows the strains of an author trying very hard to find new plot angles and keep readers buying books. The story not only is complex, but its central theme simply cannot sustain enough interest to carry the careful reader to its climax. Furthermore, the ending is not only entirely predictable, it also begs credulity.
All this being said, this one, like the others, is certainly fun to read and avoids some of the blood, gore and extremes of violence of previous ones. Mystery fans may still want to take the plunge.
