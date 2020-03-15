“The Lost Art of Scripture: Rescuing the Sacred Texts,” by Karen Armstrong, 2019, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York), $35.00, 605 pages.
In “The Lost Art of Scripture," Karen Armstrong presents new insights and challenges to faith traditions, scholars and would-be pundits of sacred theology.
Armstrong is a former Catholic nun, mystic, scholar and well-known writer on comparative world religions. In 2008, she was awarded the American TED (Technology, Entertaining, Design) Prize. Armstrong was also awarded the Princess of Asturias Prize for Social Science in 2017.
In this book, Armstrong invites the reader to appreciate the generosity of the various world religions, and to appreciate these texts are not the sacred property of any group, movement, or organization. From this thesis, she will assist the reader in understanding that the study and application of scripture/religious texts is lost. From her vantage point, if sacred texts are lost, there had to be a search-and-rescue in order for humanity to find its present and future way.
“The Lost Art of Scripture” is divided into three sections. These sections have corresponding chapters to support the title of rescuing the sacred texts of world religions. Often, many persons in Western thinking feel there are only three sacred written texts: Hebrew Bible, New Testament and Quran. To help the reader, Armstrong includes sacred texts from India, China and Egypt.
In the first section, Armstrong provides sacred texts regarding the cosmos and society. Of particular interest is Chapter 1, “Israel: Remembering in Order to Belong."
In the Hebrew Bible, from the Book of Genesis, we learn about original sin, the fall of Adam and Eve and their expulsion from the Garden of Eden. Armstrong shares with supporting documentation the Mesopotamian wisdom traditions that influenced the Adam and Eve story. From her vantage position, the Hebrew people’s stories were first oral remembrances and later these oral remembrances were committed to a written form.
In this chapter, Armstrong challenges the reader to understand the importance of listening, giving ear, to the power of God, and the role of remembering.
In Section 2, Armstrong presents a chapter on empathy. According to her, there was a master teacher from China who was teaching on non-violence. Armstrong provides information regarding the notion that one could receive a better personal/emotional state by not harming the environment or its people. This chapter on empathy is not the domain of the Chinese, with Armstrong showing influences of the Persians and Greeks.
Section 3 is divided on Sola Scriptura and Sola Ratio. According to Armstrong, Sola Scriptura or “only scripture” was the launching of the Protestant Reformation against the Catholic Church.
As with so many Christian traditions, the notion of scripture has become sectarian with each person/tradition insisting they are the rightful interpreter of Sola Scriptural.
Armstrong invites the reading world to become reacquainted with the various scripture text and to exercise humanity and understanding. This book has an openness and appreciation for rescuing and rediscovering the sacred texts. This book is rich with meaning, enriching with thought-provoking chapters, and comprehensive in its appreciation of faith traditions. Be prepared for a journey into remembering the power of sacred texts.
Be additionally prepared to observe the resistance of the sacred texts to be owned or brokered by any so-called religious elites, or self-appointed faith traditions insisting on the rightness of their wrong-headed interpretations.
