"The Old Lion: A Novel of Theodore Roosevelt," by Jeff Shaara, (St. Martin’s Press, New York), 2023, 467 Pages, $30.00, hardcover.
If asked to rank America’s best presidents, many would put Teddy Roosevelt in the top five. If asked to list our most colorful presidents, anyone who knows presidential history would certainly rank him there. He might even be number one.
Born into an upper-crust family in New York City in 1858, he was a sickly child who suffered from severe asthma along with other ailments. His father, whom Teddy grew to adore, encouraged him early on to toughen his body through vigorous exercise in the out-of-doors and sports. Anxious to please, the younger Roosevelt did just that. By the time he was a young adult he was possessed of a strong enough body and an ebullient spirit which few challenges of any kind could quash.
After graduating from Harvard, he tried his hand at business, seriously considered law school, and spent time in government service. He served in the New York state legislature, where he constantly ruffled feathers with his calls for reforms; as an under-secretary of the U. S. Navy, where he continued to make waves; as governor of New York; and, of course, eventually as president. Throughout his career, he never lost his connection with ordinary people and, as president, fought hard for the interests of the working classes against the increasing power and influence of corporations.
Along the way Roosevelt tried his hand at living and raising cattle in the Dakota badlands, where he impressed even hardened ranchers with his resilient spirit and determination. He raised a volunteer group of "Rough Riders" and lead them in valiant service in the Spanish-American war. He traveled with one of his sons on a journey through uncharted territory in Brazil, an adventure which almost cost him his life. He would eventually travel also to Africa.
A nature lover all his life, he was responsible as president for establishing the American national forest and park system, a huge accomplishment the likes of which few leaders can boast. The White House in his tenure became the home to five children and a whole menagerie of animals which sometimes startled and unsettled visitors. No president before or since brought such a lively and varied daily experience to that residence.
Jeff Shaara has written a novel of historical fiction capturing much of this and more. He makes no attempt at a detailed biography but rather strings together various experiences from Roosevelt’s life in an effort to capture something of the essence of who he was. The book is certainly entertaining and a worthy addition to the considerable body of writings about one of our most fascinating leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.