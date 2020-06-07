“The Passion Economy: The New Rules for Thriving in the Twenty-First Century,” by Adam Davidson, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York, NY), $27.00 hardcover.
The 21st century, according to many pundits, is quite the challenge for the working poor, the paycheck-to-paycheck middle class, and those not considered part of the 1% class.
Equally, the 21st century presents many challenges to people considering establishing a business or entrepreneurs in business. If someone was in transition from a job, someone considering leaving a job to begin a small business, or even someone with an established business that is on the decline, what are the options?
To assist people considering a new business adventure, Adam Davidson wrote “The Passion Economy: The New Rules for Thriving in the Twenty-First Century.” Davidson is a contributing writer for The New Yorker, co-founder of NPR Money Planet and winner of numerous awards.
Key words in Davidson’s book title are "new rules" and "thriving." Often, there are small business operators who will say, “I am just struggling and striving” or “I am just surviving,” but Davidson's message to them is to thrive. Davidson encourages the reader to grow and develop well-set rules and plans.
The book assists the reader by means of definitions, cases studies and reminders of how to live in this new economy. His cases studies are numerous, and two chapters of interest include “The Rules of The Passion Economy” and “The Amish Lesson”.
“The Rules of The Passion Economy” chapter will challenge the reader to identify things that are loved by the reader. After noting what is loved, the reader should be able to identify his sets of knowledge/skills/abilities. This chapter is about self-assessment and producing action plans for putting love of work, a specialty product, and contentment into observable practices.
In this chapter, Davidson offers great advice for small business owners regarding their products, prices, and telling the story of their products. He also cautions the entrepreneur for pricing items too low and not realizing that prized customers will seek out the business regardless of high tech sales pitches.
Another chapter of interest is on the Amish. Most of us have a beautiful and romanticized view of the Amish. We think of them with their horse-drawn wagons, unique clothing, and simple ways of living. However, many of us do not appreciate the work ethic and agricultural dimension of the Amish.
Over the years, Davidson noted, many of the farmers adapted to new ideas, new technologies and realized that the key to all ideas is problem solving. Many of the Amish farmers supply agricultural and dairy products to national chains. However, many of the male children are now employed in mechanical businesses without sacrificing their religious beliefs.
Adam Davidson's book is a terrific read. One does not have to major in economics or business administration to appreciate his definitions and case studies. If someone is contemplating a startup business or enhancing an existing business, this book is for you. His book could be a great read and resource for entrepreneurs, college business instructors, college students, and motivational speakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.