"The Problem with Everything: My Journey Through the New Culture Wars," by Meghan Daum, (Gallery Books), $27 hardcover, 256 pages.
Meghan Daum is an essayist and columnist who has long been an acute observer of contemporary America as she has lived it. In "The Problem with Everything" she reflects on feminism and the culture wars between GenXers and millennials over the issue of feminism.
As a baby-boomer male, I learned a lot from reading this book (and I was also bewildered by parts of it). For one thing, I learned that there was a lot more friction between the GenXers and the millennials than I realized. I thought their anger was all turned on the boomers. The book also reinforced some of my own impressions. Clearly a lot of people are spending way too much time on the internet and social media and I think Daum would plead guilty to that without hesitation.
Much of what Daum discusses is concerned with the state of feminism in the era of the #MeToo movement. Daum is a product of what she and others call the second and third waves of feminism. In those days, she feels feminism was optimistic and flexible with a necessary degree of tolerance. She sees the #MeToo feminism as full of rage, rigid, and lacking the sense of nuance that leads to tolerance. In #MeToo there are no venal sins against women, all sins are mortal. Daum is not comfortable with that attitude. She sees much of the rage as self-defeating.
Meanwhile, Daum also reflects on the fact that she and the GenXers are aging and about the anxieties that come with that. Another topic she discusses is the way social media and the internet have come to dominate people’s lives, often to an unhealthy degree. While this malignant aspect of social media is particularly acute for millennials, all generations are affected by it. Daum is well aware of how social media and the internet have changed her social life and reduced the amount of real conversations that she is able to have.
For Daum, the main problem is not the preponderance of social media. No, that is rather a symptom. In the process of aging she has come to the realization that life is very complex and always has been. Things are not perfect, nor are able to make them perfect. But we should not give up. People can do good things. Things can sometimes get better. At other times, people can prevent them from getting worse. For us to see the world realistically, we need to maintain a sense of nuance. It allows us to see the world, not as black and white, but in its true reality of shades of gray.
Daum presents a thoughtful perspective and she is well worth reading no matter to which generation you belong.
