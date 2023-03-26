"The Progressive Era," various authors; (Captivating History: Columbia, South Carolina), $19.50 hardcover.
A true industrial revolution took place between the end of Civil War Reconstruction in 1877 and Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal in 1932. The era saw a monumental boom in industry which drew millions from farms into factories across America. Moreover, millions more foreigners came from primarily eastern and southern Europe to fill the apparently endless jobs in manufacturing. Change, indeed revolution, was upon our nation.
Laissez faire capitalism built railroads, canals and factories, while entire food chains changed to accommodate the masses of working people now crammed into cities. Agriculture became business, and business ruled every echelon of American government.
While thousands grew rich beyond imagination, millions were suffering in marginal poverty. Food was spoiled before it arrived from miles away. Social services were only the remit of churches and concerned private citizens. Poor pay and unsafe workplaces were normal. Nothing, and no one, seemed to care. Radicals from "abroad" appeared, shooting two of the Presidents of that time. Workers began to organize, because no one would defend them.
The Progressive era became a genuine, increasingly widespread phenomenon as people tried to counter the excesses of unbridled capitalism through various social initiatives. Reporters used the new invention of photography to display for Americans how "the other half" lived. Authors penned scathing revelations of the despicable practices of the mass meat manufacturing industry. Safety in the workplace and a just, living wage became battlegrounds for labor union activists.
The world was changing, but there were those dead set against it. Women suffragists demanded the right to vote, but male voters often arrested them for voicing this opinion. Blacks in the Deep South fought the entrenched, daily discriminations of Jim Crow law. At the same time, they fought bravely to attempt to vote.
Racial, religious, and indeed ethnic prejudices characterized Congress and the Supreme Court as anti-immigration laws prohibited immigration from southern and eastern Europe after the massive influx of industrial workers was no longer needed. An amazing revelation shows how "The Wizard of Oz," written during this period, is a parable of Progressive ideas.
Despite Supreme Court rulings against making life more equitable for millions, the ideas spread across the land. Government action to protect workers, safety measures enforced by the federal government, protections for national assets such as our wilderness and rivers all had their birth during this exciting era. Many of these ideas found fruition after the Great Depression with the coming of FDR’s New Deal.
