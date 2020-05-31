“The Promise of Elsewhere,” by Brad Leithauser, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York) 2019, $27.95, 330 pages.
When pressed with personal, geographical and cultural challenges, many Americans seek to change their geographical environment. Brad Leithauser, in his novel “The Promise of Elsewhere," offers to the reader a man who is presented with challenges. After some thought, the man, named Louie, decides to move and travel.
The book describes Louie as being an art teacher in a Midwestern college. His marriage is not working well, and it appears there is no hope of redemption. He also discovers he has several medical problems that may eventually serve crushing blows to his personal quality of life.
After deciding to leave a college and marital life where he probably would not be missed, Louie chooses to take a somewhat world tour. His tour is to seek out architecture of the grandest styles in Rome, London and beyond. For him, it would be better to see these places, with his failing health, and enjoy the sights and sounds while he is able.
Along his tour, Louie meets other colorful characters, whose lives are no better or worse than his. Along the way, he openly lives his quest for meaning, values and reason for existence.
If the reader does not plan any American travel or out-of-country travel, "The Promise of Elsewhere” may be the book for you. If the reader is at the crossroad of aging and relationship challenges, this book may be a civilized and witty antidote for your ailments.
Brad Leithauser is a well-published poet, acclaimed author and essayist. His teaching credentials are impeccable. He has received countless prestigious awards, and belongs to that select club of the “MacArthur Fellows Program,” commonly known as the “Genius Grant."
“The Promise of Elsewhere” is a charming, clever, and captivating novel. This novel weaves the reader into meeting various characters without sacrificing the main character. Written with an exceptional use of the English language and an appreciation for civilized living, Leithauser writes a wonderful novel for the armchair traveler.
