"The River," by Peter Heller, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York) 2019, $25.95 hardcover, 235 pages.
Mother Nature. Human Nature. Both are beautiful, serene and calming as well as ugly, cruel and scary, as 'The River' reveals.
Wynn and Jack are avid nature lovers who have shared many hours hiking trails, paddling canoes, fishing and camping. This is to be their last summer adventure before returning to Dartmouth University to complete their studies.
They have planned and packed well and already feel saddened that their time is nearly over. Jack grew up on a Colorado ranch and Wynn on a Vermont farm where they have honed their skills in the outdoors. They are thoroughly enjoying this jaunt when they see a forest fire in the distance. They realize their plans will change and that it is imperative to warn others of the impending threat.
They try to give warning of the imminent danger to two men more concerned with increasing their alcohol intake, but it is of no avail. As a fog thickens, they overhear a couple arguing although their words are indistinguishable. It’s too dangerous to stop so Jack and Wynn continue on.
Soon a man appears with an incoherent story about a woman that sends Wynn and Jack off to investigate, leaving the man at their campsite and carrying only two days of supplies. They discover a woman so severely wounded she cannot communicate what happened to her. Several possibilities come to mind but are set aside as her condition is perilous. Who to trust? The babbling man, the drunks, an accident?
It’s soon obvious that the forest fire is not the only danger around them. With limited supplies and a moribund woman, they set off to safety only to find that the fire might be the least risky. Their skills are tested and the threats mount.
Altogether this is a good adventure, wilderness and mystery story. Which is more dangerous, mother nature or human nature? This story will make you wonder.
