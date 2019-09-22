“The White Devil’s Daughters: The Women Who Fought Slavery in San Francisco’s Chinatown,” by Julia Flynn Siler, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York) 2019, $28.95, 354 pages.
Human trafficking, slave trading in America, female exploitation, and the abolition movement, remain common threads throughout American history. Often when these moments in history are mentioned, attention turns to the American South. The South does have its thread in the history of slavery; however, San Francisco, California and the Chinese slave trade compose another piece of slave history in America.
The reader will thank Julia Flynn Siler, for her book, “The White Devil’s Daughter: The Women Who Fought Slavery in San Francisco’s Chinatown,” for reminding us of the brutal human trafficking of young girls during Chinese immigration from 1848–1943.
Siler writes of two denominations’ women mission groups whose aim was to minister among Chinese women in San Francisco. In addition, the author chronicles the life of countless young Chinese girls and women who overcame the slave trade to find a better life.
The Chinese experience in America can be documented beginning in 1838, with many Chinese coming to American during the 1850s. They came to California, especially, San Francisco, as did many Americans: seeking work and wealth during the gold rush.
Chinese men were the first to make the trip from mainland China to the United States via San Francisco. Around 1873 with economic/cultural challenges in our country there were laws/statutes implemented to curtail the number of the Chinese. In 1882, Congress passed and President Chester A. Arthur signed the Chinese Exclusion Act, which specifically prohibited the immigration of Chinese laborers to the United States.
According to Siler, with the enacting of the exclusion act, there were slave traders and other persons of bad behavior who found ways to circumvent the law and engage in human trafficking. The objects of the trafficking and slavery were young girls and women did not find the cordial welcome they were promised or the safety they expected when they arrived in San Francisco.
The author provides a comprehensive timeline of the Chinese women who against all odds sought a better life, and white Christian women who spoke truth to power and greed to abolish slavery on the West Coast.
The title of the book is quite telling. The reader will discover the meaning of the term “white devil,” and how the phrase was applied to the Christian women who chose not to remain silent.
Siler’s book is well-researched, and informative. The author writes about a time of San Francisco’s shameful history. However, with this shameful history, one can see the persistence of Chinese women who overcame brutal racism and indifference by polite middle-class San Francisco society. Secondly, the book tells of Christian white women of the Methodist Episcopal Church and Presbyterian Church who would not be silent or invisible. These women ensured that Chinese sex slavery, racial hatred, and political cowardice were exposed for the evils they represented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.