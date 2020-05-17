"Things I Wish My Father Had Told Me," by Leonard Adams (AWP: Brownsboro, Ala.), $19.95 paperback.
If I cared about someone destructively sad, unutterably lonely, or indeed despairing, I’d give them this book. It is a collation of honest, hard but needed advisories from one who understands, cares, and wants to help.
All are delivered with a tender tenacity. It is metaphorically what one might give someone who is drowning, if you wanted to save them. Leonard Adams has triumphed over pain and loss, having had no father active in his life. He writes as a professional counselor, having worked in the most brutal of prisons, even death row. He’s stood by a suicide, and won him over to life. While in the service, he’s counseled thousands on ways to overcome fear, addictions, hatred and malice, and learn to live again. Adams’ humanity can reach your heart, for he speaks from his own.
Adams addresses matters that occur to us all. How do we, or can we, forgive? What can I do to overcome the feelings of abandonment, of sorrow, rage or loss? Why am I always afraid? Can anything be done about this? Am I really alone, or can I try to find a way to become happy again after a traumatic experience? All of these questions, and many more, are met with a clear, caring message of hope. Hope is what makes us survive, and Adams shows us how to find that light, though it be shrouded in darkness.
When all else fails, has all else failed? Adams offers actual reflections on real events to render hope in the darkest of times. His own life was an escape from abuse and bullying, and a father who did not help him. Now free, he wants to share the joy of waking as that free man. I’m reminded of a man washed up from a raging creek, marveling that he was "a living man!" We learn how not to make false standards, bogus expectations, but begin to make oxygen for ourselves. We discover how to know we have value, and how to really see we deserve to be treated with dignity.
We are given actual meditations on what true worth is, and see that we can help ourselves. We can even see, with new eyes, that things can change. Such confidence leads us, in fact compels us, to share our newfound dignity. We breathe now freely, as one who almost drowned.
Take a moment. Read and reflect, for each of these episodic reflections can be a discussion all alone. Life, you will discover, is worth living. What that worth is will shine through Adams’ writing. You’ll know you’ve found the right source.
