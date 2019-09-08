"This Storm," by James Ellroy, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York), $29.95 hardback.
Noir is a term we've come to know well. Tough, wise-cracking cops and bad guys, and dames too hot to handle. It is a world where you find it hard to tell right from wrong, unless it is motive, the big betrayal, or the even bigger con. And like Raymond Chandler once taught us, it normally happens in 1940s Los Angeles, a mean city where nobody knows your name.
We have here a southside LA murder case that brings an understanding of history alive by showing us what it might have been like to live then. The graft-driven quests for gold, glamour and power pulse throughout this tale. Police can't be trusted, or can they? And how about the machinations of the ever-hustling and competing political schemers and insiders?
Add the clever Japanese forensics specialist, fighting to find truth in a world which revels in lies and you have a wild ride ahead of you. The dialogue alone, page after thrilling, sinister, and eye-popping page of it, will have you marvel that author James Ellroy has not stepped out that long past LA into our lives.
Ellroy is a master of the hard-boiled crime story art. Indeed, you would believe he lived the part. His witty, cold, side-eye coded language is lifted as if from his mother's tongue. Author of a host of crime stories about that world of fedoras and a .32 that does the talking, Ellroy will take you on a ride to places you'll thrill to be, although you don't want to be there.
One of those places is a never-to-be-forgotten Los Angeles, right after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. It is as if all the covers were torn off the manholes, revealing a slime circus of dirty cops, victimized Japanese, and schemes and scams aplenty. Mix in the era's politics, of Red communists battling fascists, all displayed in their miserable true colors, and you'll imagine this couldn't possibly have happened, but believe it did because of Ellroy's masterful storytelling.
The dialogue is crisp, and the writing is brash. You won't find a lot of moral reflection here, but there is a moral. Find it buddy.
