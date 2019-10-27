"Tips for Aging at Home," by Laura Gitlin, Sarah Szanton, Jill Roth and Allyson Evelyn-Gustave, (Camino Books), $17.50.
This tiny (4.5 inches x 7.5), 64-page, large-print, paperback book was written to provide practical ideas for people trying to take care of themselves or others who have challenges living at home. There are 15 sections, some of which are only two pages each, that supply the reader with bulleted suggestions for home care, or what is sometimes known as “Activities of Daily Living.”
The introduction says that most ideas in the book cost nothing, such as sitting on a sturdy chair instead of standing while cooking. A few changes would require a modest purchase, such as installing motion lights. And other suggestions, like installing grab bars, would probably require hiring someone. It also briefly defines the roles of occupational therapists, nurses, and handypersons.
The stated reason for publishing this book was to increase safety in the home, to make everyday tasks easier, and to decrease the risk for falling. The information in the book came from interviews with occupational therapists, nurses, and physical therapists who participated in a clinical trial named Project ABLE (Advancing Better Living for Elders). After collecting suggestions, they were put into use in a clinical trial through the CAPABLE program. Then they were evaluated for inclusion in this book.
A sampling of the suggestions includes such ideas as: avoid loose fitting clothing that you could trip on, use lightweight cooking utensils, install a raised toilet seat or toilet, put a chair to rest on in every room, carry a cellphone or portable phone all the time, carry supplies from one place to another in a container with a handle, use lever-style sink handles, rest before activities such as shopping that tire you, avoid cooking complicated meals, keep all rooms well lit, stand upright when walking, and be aware of slippery, wet surfaces. Other ideas include: keep your movements slow and steady, leave one hand free to steady you while carrying items, use talking appliances such as a clock, never stand on a chair, change positions slowly, cut back on caffeine, and sit in the sun for 10 minutes daily.
There are sections on how to improve your mood, dealing with pain, what to do if you fall, tips on toileting, and a chapter on taking medicine. The book ends with a page listing resources, and a chart to record which tips you used and what the outcome was. This is a useful, practical little book that might have some thoughts that are new to the reader. It definitely reinforces many things that have been previously suggested.
