"Exhalation: Stories," by Ted Chiang, (Knopf: New York) 2019, $25.95, 350 pages.
Who remembers the television show “The Outer Limits”? The narrator would tell us that our set would be temporarily out of our control and so it is with Ted Chiang’s story collection. The reader must be willing to transcend terrestrial time and be projected into vastly different, although not quite unfamiliar, territory.
Each tale was previously published in another genre, but this collection brings together a fascinating mixture of “what if ...” and this-is-possible stories. Chiang has included an appendix explaining the origin of each story — one was part of an art exhibit. This provides insight into the creative process and can lead the reader into further examination or imaginings of the subject.
There is time travel where a man sees not only what is to come but also how it came about from his past. Another deals with virtual reality anthropomorphic robots which provide companionship as pets or in lieu of actual children. “Anxiety Is the Dizziness of Freedom” discusses choice and free will. Each story takes the reader into the realm of future possibilities or reevaluation of the present.
So, inhale and prepare for Exhalation, and project yourself into a world of new ideas and potentials, both in our world and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.