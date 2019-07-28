"Horizon," by Barry Lopez, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York), $30.00 hardcover.
What draws explorers to their adventures? How do we account for grand discoveries which require braving the perils of land's forbidding tundras and deserts, or air's volcanoes and tempests, or the ever dangerous vagaries of the sea? Barry Lopez, National Book Award winner for his magnificent Arctic Dreams, heralded for his many other works, is himself an explorer, but one like you have probably never encountered before.
Lopez travels to places seldom, if ever, visited. Unlike those of us who try to cram in the major sights on quick tourist routes, he pauses, indeed often for extended periods, to understand what he's seeing. On Skraeling Island he learns that natives see life as a continuum. We of the West, as a result of the Enlightenment, gratify ourselves by seeing, then analyzing. They, more expansively, see not just the bear at the waterfall, but the deer print nearby, the trapped fur on a branch only a few feet away. All contributed to the event we saw. Their experience is mobile, began elsewhere, and continues, while ours was static, and isolated. That is how Lopez can now see the world.
He writes expansively on Capt. James Cook. He delves into the great captain's three remarkable voyages to discover the Pacific regions, search for the Northwest Passage, and find the strange, elusive "Southern Continent" we now know as Antarctica. Simultaneously, Lopez introduces Ranald MacDonald, a mixed race resident of British Canada, whose self-determination took him to 1840s Japan, there to introduce that isolated government to English! (Imagine our Admiral Perry's shock when the first Japanese government officials he met spoke English!)
Yet we not only travel to remote places with Lopez, we see deeper than anyone else because of his descriptions. What drove these two explorers, both from lower-class origins, to pursue a life of struggle and curiosity? Were they seeking something in themselves that the class structure and racial antagonisms of the day would not allow otherwise? Lopez is nothing if not fascinating in raising these questions, then trying to understand along with us.
Lopez offers us so much more in the incredibly well-written book. Every place he visits, from wind-tossed Pacific islands, to African expanses, to near deadly encounters in virtually unknown regions, he sees in a detail which astounds.
If you have friends who love to travel, give them this book. If your friends are thinkers and wonder at what they see, they'll regard this book as an heirloom.
