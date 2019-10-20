"Mississippi Juke Joint Confidential," by Roger Stolle, (History Press: Charleston, S.C.) $21.99 paperback.
Juke joints have a history, but perhaps a tough future to stay "authentic." And that's sad. What's true about juke joints is that here a visitor could listen to real blues. This is because such places arose, evolved really, from the sad, hard, mean fields of cotton work.
Juke joints were largely unmarked, wholly unlicensed places where sharecroppers from the endless cotton fields of Mississippi could unwind. Here in a shack taken over for the purpose of music, fun, gambling, dancing with women, and drinking, folks let off steam. And since most of the joints were on plantations, the owners turned a blind eye and let it happen.
Roger Stolle left a career in advertising to follow his true loves, blues and juke joints. He now owns Cat Head Delta Blues and Folk Art. Together with master commercial photographer Lou Bopp, they offer a magnificent collation of the story of jukes. Together with the great names and stories of blues musicians and juke joint owners which defined the places, they tell where you can find such places even today.
We wander throughout Mississippi to places find places. We meet Po Monky. We learn about the Blue Front Cafe, and Red's Lounge. None of these will say "Juke Joint," because that's what they were, not a name. Noise, dance music and genuine blues played by the famous names of music brought these places to life, and kept them there until today. To tell the truth, segregation started most of the joints. Forbidden from going to whites-only places of relaxation, African Americans could go to a "house party" at these quasi-legal establishments for fun without harassment.
Here they could socialize where they knew they'd be welcome, despite questionable characters who might show up. The whole experience was questionable! With cash-only policies, dispensing of alcohol and food furnished at times, the spots weren't really on anyone's legal entertainment list. They were, however, places of fun, of entertainment that remained with the visitors forever, some of which last until today.
Stolle is gratuitous with his admiration. He quotes at length many of those who try to convey the atmosphere of such places. "Cadillac" John Nolden told of a fight breaking out where a bandsman took on a knife-wielding woman with a guitar. Red Paden remembered how playing the joints was as good as it got, because no one complained about the noise like in the neighborhood. Robert "Bilbo" Walker just "... wanted to be somebody," and so through playing the joints he became one of the noted blues players in America. And later he owned a joint himself!
You'll enjoy the colorful stories, the sense of the cool music, and the wonder of the experience as brought to you by Stolle's stories and Bopp's magnificent photos. Stolle will convince you to come to Clarksdale, Mississippi, where there is now a festival for such music, and a place you can find it.
