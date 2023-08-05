"Unexplained South: The Underwater Forest of Alabama, Inexplicable Lights Over Texas, the Red-Eyed Monster of Arkansas & More Rich Southern Mystery," by Alan Brown, (History Press: Charleston, SC), $23.99 paperback.
We’ve heard it said the South is a strange place. This excellent collection of odd, remarkable and incredible stories confirms it!
Alan Brown, widely read author and English professor at the University of West Alabama, offers this astonishing collation of tales grand and weird for your consideration. Traveling for years throughout the South, he’s found stories that a sideshow hustler would say, “Will astound and amaze you!”
Only these stories of ghost visions, disappearances, Native American and Civil War legends, lost treasures and even more will hold you spellbound. You’ll find yourself staring at the rain and wishing you could get on the road and find out for yourself what’s what!
You’ll want to know if these tales are true. Brown leaves us with just enough information to make the stories tantalizing. We discover some reported events have endings, but many finish in film noir ambiguity. You’ll want to know why Grace Sherwood was ducked as a witch, then why the governor granted a full pardon centuries later.
How did Davy Crockett die, if not like in the movie version of the Alamo? What can we really learn about the "Drummer Boy of Shiloh," right up in Tennessee? Who’s the long-passed night watchman, Willie Cowan, and is he still at Lookout Mountain? Was the first alien discovered on earth aboard a crashed spacecraft which hurtled to earth in Aurora, Texas? Your questions will go on and on. What about reports of monsters in lakes? Does America have its own version of beautiful maidens singing fishermen and sailors to their doom on certain rivers?
What I enjoy about this collection is its attempt to demystify, if possible. Of course, much is left to you, the reader to determine. If the information available is a tempting pile of newspaper records from days of yore, are you going to find more?
We learn too about organizations, local museums, intriguing historians and authors who’ve studied these cases. They are all over the South, and many are right in our local region. Join the fun. Visit many of the still-existing locations where these strange events occurred. (Watch out for the staring window in Alabama. Don’t even think of taking things left at certain tombstones!) Professor Brown has given us much to think about, and explore!
