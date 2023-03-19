“Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis: The Vampire Chronicles,” by Anne Rice, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York), 2016, 451 pages, hardcover.
When one is writing and speaking of vampires, various pictures and symbols tend to surface. For some, vampires tend to be equated with undead spirits who never age and who tend to feed from living humans.
In European and Slavic literature, a vampire is to be feared with a measure of interest. Vampires tend to be male; however, there is a measure of history which features women vampires. Vampires cannot reproduce and they tend to thrive on the fresh blood of humans for their existence.
In English literature and movies, Count Dracula is a notable undead and bloodthirsty vampire. Books, essay, movies and television programs introduced to many Americans, the world of the vampire.
Anne Rice has created novels centered on Prince Lestat. As part of her series, she wrote “Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis." In this novel, Prince Lestat, the ageless and aristocratic vampire is made aware there is a purge on vampires. Vampires are being summoned to kill each other, and the voice commanding these killings is unknown.
Prince Lestat de Lioncourt in this novel is in the royal order of the vampires. All vampires are connected by their thirst for blood and a blood drinking spirit that is also named. Prince Lestat is now possessed by a voice which shouts into his ears and it is the Prince’s challenge to discover the nature and name of the voice.
Within his journey, Prince Lestat encounters a non-human who looks and acts like a human. This non-human, unlike other species of humans, cannot die. This non-human species is immune to the powers of Prince Lestat and his group in the Realms of Atlantis.
Anne Rice offers the reader a view of Atlantis that is as old as the Greek writings. Atlantis in the writings of Plato was about an Egyptian world of myth, exotic living, and unrestrained imagery.
The reader of "Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis" is offered a remarkable journey through the eyes of Prince Lestat. Anne Rice’s novel is compelling, horrific, interesting, and not to be ignored.
Within any religious tradition or political establishment, there is the unknown and the journey of those who seek to understand the unknown. Rice’s novel will offer challenges and probably invoke more questions than answers regarding the unknown spirit world.
