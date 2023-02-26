"Vigilance: The Life of William Still, Father of the Underground Railroad," by Andrew K. Diemer, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York), $30.00 hardcover.
We know little of the Underground Railroad. Rightly so. The term describes the secret paths and roads (railroads), homes and hideouts (stations), and guides (conductors) who spirited escaping Blacks from enslavement in the South to the free states of the North. Thus the story of William Still, the "Father of the Underground Railroad," comes as a welcome addition to our understanding of American history.
Andrew K. Diemer, author and associate professor of history at Towson University, brings this little-known story of slavery in the 19th century to light. Still, born in 1821 to parents who’d escaped slavery, became prominent in Philadelphia through his work with the anti-slavery movement. It was a labor which required much undercover coordination, for the law protected slaves as property in the American South.
Fundraising could be done quite openly in Philadelphia, and the efforts were generally geared to simply buying freedom from masters who owned people. Other uses of the money were clandestine. Money would be used to facilitate the secret escapes. Money helped pay for deliveries of humans through a series of safe houses on the roads and back trails to the North.
With the advent of the Fugitive Slave Law, however, all of that changed. Now those trails had to go all the way north to Canada. Whereas before a person reached relative freedom in the North, the new law required even the Northern states to return escaped slaves. Now, to assist an escapee could cost years in jail and ruinous fines for those who helped.
Still was nothing if not energetic. He rallied thousands to his cause. The tales of those escaping through his efforts are heartbreaking. His numerous interactions with those aiding in the cause of liberty for the enslaved is highlighted by, for example, his work with the great "Conductor" Harriet Tubman.
Adventurous escapes, hairbreadth deliveries from kidnapping slave catchers, and a host of lawsuits characterize this outstanding work. Of particular note are how the innumerable anti-slave societies, social organizations, church groups and legal activists joined together to defeat this inhumane system, bit by bit. It took the Civil War to root slavery out.
Diemer follows Still’s activities as moral reformer, legal advocate, and social promoter of justice. His legacy is manifest in a sprit of freedom, secretly developed on an Underground Railroad, whose story can now be told.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.