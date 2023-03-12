"Waging a Good War: A Military History of the Civil Rights Movement, 1954-1968," by Thomas E. Ricks, (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux: New York), $30.00.
Most know the civil rights era of the late 1950s through the '60s in broad outline. Master military historian Thomas E. Ricks, Pulitzer Prize nominee for "Fiasco" and a host of other well-received works, gives us insights to that dreadful, regional civil war we’d never have learned of otherwise. He offers "A Military History of the Civil Rights Movement, 1954-1968."
With a vision which incorporates a professional awareness of strategy and tactics, he explores the major events of that period with a jeweler’s eye for detail. We find that the early spontaneous marches for justice, ad hoc demonstrations, restaurant sit-ins and similar social disruptions were not generally successful.
They failed strategically. They did not raise the awareness of greater America beyond the South to the still festering, vein-deep presence of Jim Crow rule after the precedent-setting 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education case declared segregation illegal. The generations-developed Jim Crow world of the American South, with hundreds of years of race discrimination, Klansmen in political and police offices, physical terror, and unjust legal hurdles, was not to be overturned by a court order alone.
To break such a stranglehold of power required training, discipline, support structures, planning, strategy, and ultimately, reconciliation. It required the activists to understand they had to live in the world with their oppressors after victory. First, they had to know what victory looked like.
We watch as Ricks introduces all phases of the movement, how these steps were introduced, implemented, and were ultimately successful. Finally, the nation came to pass the Civil Rights Acts of the mid-1960s. To reach that plateau required planning on how to march, how to proclaim goals, how to keep on message with media presence, indeed, how to get the awareness of the national media and population.
Jim Crow wasn’t going to die easily. True night riders wrought terror on Black families bold enough to register to vote, brave enough to claim the right to attend public school. Assaults by tire irons, baseball bats, and gasoline on the Freedom Riders, murder by midnight in Monroe, Alabama, and countless other types of officially sanctioned mayhem ruled through the South.
Rigid adherence to "non-violence" by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., held firm, however. His, and his many allies, all well explained in Ricks’ work, kept their strategic eye on the prize: to vote like any other American, and an end to discrimination in all its forms.
Signed forms promising non-violence, well-timed marches, carefully orchestrated flanking, and other imaginative non-violent maneuvers combined to defeat the worst, violent opposition by bigots. Each case, at each major historical event, are explained in military terms. The inner conflicts among Black activists are shown clearly.
Ricks illustrates how chain of command, adherence to clear, simple strategic goals, and release of tactical decision-making to disciplined adherents on the ground helped win the day. In the end, America became aware that even murder would be employed to deny fellow Black Americans their rights as citizens. Finally, they came around to help, but it took a true campaign.
