"Churchill: Walking With Destiny," by Andrew Roberts, (Viking) 2018, $40 hardcover, 982 pages, plus extensive bibliography and footnotes.
One might well ask, “Why is another biography of Winston Churchill needed since so much has been written about him?” The answer is that much new material has become available in recent years, including opinions of contemporaries and material from government archives. Author Andrew Roberts feels that with the passage of time and the availability of new materials a more authentic description of the great man is possible.
Make no mistake, this is a monumental work which presents Churchill, warts and all, with new insights for the world to see. The sheer amount of information is impressive enough, but just as amazing is the manner in which it is organized and presented, taking the reader through Churchill’s life a few years at a time. Not only are daily conversations presented but also excerpts from his most important speeches and broadcasts. It seems that Churchill himself kept almost everything he ever wrote, and many around him, realizing his greatness, kept records of their encounters with him as well.
Of course, a good portion of the book deals with World War II and the untiring leadership he gave in keeping the British spirit up and never giving up on the idea of victory over Hitler. Like many great leaders, he was both loved and hated, but it was universally agreed that no one else was capable of leading Britain through her hour of greatest peril. Also like many strong leaders, his triumphs were great as were his failures. Blunt, combative, sometimes bullying, always displaying a caustic wit, brilliant, stubborn, unable to keep his mouth shut, often at odds with his peers both in the government and the military, Churchill nevertheless managed to be a leader for his nation in good times and bad.
When he finally retired, he had been a major player in British politics for 60 years. He had traveled hundreds of thousands of miles, looking after his people, visiting war zones and conferring with world leaders. He had also written extensively, having won a Nobel Prize for his historical writing. He had an amazing ability to see into the future, and was a lone voice warning the world both of Hitler’s intentions long before they came to pass as well as of the dangers of Soviet Russia and communism after the second World War.
Churchill was one of the most fascinating figures of the 20th century, and certainly ranks as one of the greatest leaders in British history. Roberts' book is a long one, and offers much material for the reader to digest, but it is a magnificent tribute to a great man and well worth the time invested.
