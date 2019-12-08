"Images of America: Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge," by Thomas V. Ress, (Arcadia Publishing: South Carolina), $23.99 paperback.
Sit still. Imagine silent Wheeler Lake, between Decatur and Huntsville. Your fishing line rests over the side of your boat, still. Close your eyes. Hear the wind wafting through hardwoods and pine trees which comprise a green, thick wall around the lake, its eddies, and streams. Listen. There is the call of a Sandhill crane, then the honk of passing mallards. Skittering though the forest you hear perhaps a gray fox, a chewing beaver, even a hopping jay. Soon, your line tenses and you’ve caught a huge bass.
You’ve just imagined what visionaries of the 1930s brought to life. The federal government took action to revive eroded, bare tracts of overplanted land along the Tennessee River. Wheeler Dam was built for hydroelectricity, flood control, indeed to make the Tennessee more navigable. The resulting mammoth Wheeler Lake was a simultaneous, wonderful achievement.
Thomas V. Ress, a lifelong outdoorsman, adventurer to each continent and prolific author for the Wall Street Journal, Alabama Heritage and others, presents an exceptionally well-researched and captivatingly written study. To illuminate how the refuge came to be, he draws upon total access to records and photographs, not to mention revered colleagues’ memories.
Years of patient development paced the refuge’s wise growth. Aircraft sowed grasses in remote, unreachable fields, while thousands of young Civilian Conservation Corps workers built roads and bridges. Almost a million trees of every description were planted. Each had a biological or economic reason. Some attracted birds, others provided food for wildlife, while many were simply beautiful. Wheeler Lake became the destination for millions of migratory ducks, Canada geese, cranes and other waterfowl.
You can see all this today in the superbly managed park’s viewing facility. Special classes, a museum, guided walks, and actual interaction with live animals brighten anyone’s love of nature.
Wildlife professionals track animals and occasionally introduce new ones to the habitat. Fodder areas are purposefully grown to attract and feed transitory wildlife. Controlled farming is allowed. Relaxation seekers, patient birdwatchers, even master forestry students all hear the refuge’s varied calls from the wild.
The wildlife refuge is thus not only for fowl escaping winter’s northern blasts. It is a refuge for people in nearby urban surroundings. Once inside, they know unutterable peace and silence.
Ress will be at the Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E., on Thursday to discuss the book, answer questions, and sign and sell the book. This will be a free event.
