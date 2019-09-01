Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "Cantoras: A novel" — From the highly acclaimed, award-winning author of The Gods of Tango, a revolutionary new novel about five wildly different women who, in the midst of the Uruguayan dictatorship, find one another as lovers, friends, and ultimately, family, by Carolina De Robertis.
• "For the Love of Music: A Conductor's Guide to the Art of Listening" — With a lifetime of experience, profound knowledge and understanding, and heartwarming appreciation, an internationally celebrated conductor and teacher answers the questions: Why should I listen to classical music? How can I get the most from the listening experience? by John Mauceri.
• "Bird By Bird: Some instructions on writing and life" — For a quarter century, more than a million readers — scribes and scribblers of all ages and abilities — have been inspired by Anne Lamott’s hilarious, big-hearted, homespun advice. Advice that begins with the simple words of wisdom passed down from Anne’s father — also a writer — in the iconic passage that gives the book its title: “Thirty years ago my older brother, who was 10 years old at the time, was trying to get a report on birds written that he’d had three months to write. It was due the next day. We were out at our family cabin in Bolinas, and he was at the kitchen table close to tears, surrounded by binder paper and pencils and unopened books on birds, immobilized by the hugeness of the task ahead. Then my father sat down beside him, put his arm around my brother’s shoulder, and said, ‘Bird by bird, buddy. Just take it bird by bird,’ ” by Anne Lamott.
• "A Beginner's Guide to Japan: Observations and Provocations" — From the acclaimed author of "The Art of Stillness"--one of our most engaging and discerning travel writers--a unique, indispensable guide to the enigma of contemporary Japan, by Pico Iyer.
• "Everything Inside" — From the internationally acclaimed, best-selling author of Brother, I'm Dying, a collection of vividly imagined stories about community, family, and love, by Edwidge Danticat.
• "The Memory Police" — A haunting Orwellian novel about the terrors of state surveillance, from the acclaimed author of The Housekeeper and the Professor, by Yoko Ogawa.
• "The Girl Who Lived Twice: A Lisbeth Salander novel, continuing Stieg Larsson's Millennium Series" — The sixth Lisbeth Salander story. Lisbeth Salander--the fierce, unstoppable girl with the dragon tattoo--has disappeared. She's sold her apartment in Stockholm. She's gone silent electronically. She's told no one where she is. And no one is aware that at long last she's got her primal enemy, her twin sister, Camilla, squarely in her sights, by David Lagercrantz.
• "Chances Are ..." — The book introduces a new level of suspense and menace that will quicken the reader's heartbeat throughout this absorbing saga of how friendship's bonds are every bit as constricting and rewarding as those of family or any other community, by Richard Russo.
• "The Substitution Order: A novel" — A wickedly clever, tenderhearted, and intricately plotted novel about a hard-luck lawyer's refusal to concede defeat, even as fate, the court system, and a gang of untouchable con artists conspire against him, by Martin Clark.
• "Say Say Say: A novel" — A beautiful, bracingly honest debut novel about the triangle formed between a young woman and the couple whose life she enters one transformative year: a story about love and compassion, the fluidity of desire, and the myriad ways of devotion, by Lila Savage.
