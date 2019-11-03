Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "Big Sister, Little Sister, Red Sister: Three Women at the Heart of Twentieth-Century China" — They were the most famous sisters in China. As the country battled through a hundred years of wars, revolutions and seismic transformations, the three Soong sisters from Shanghai were at the center of power, and each of them left an indelible mark on history, by Jung Chang.
• "The Movie Musical!" — Irresistible and authoritative, The Movie Musical! is an in-depth look at the singing, dancing, happy-making world of Hollywood musicals, beautifully illustrated in color and black-and-white — an essential text for anyone who's ever laughed, cried, or sung along at the movies, by Jeanine Basinger.
• "The Lost Art of Scripture: Rescuing the Sacred Texts" — Today the Quran is used by some to justify war and acts of terrorism, the Torah to deny Palestinians the right to live in the Land of Israel, and the Bible to condemn homosexuality and contraception. The significance of Scripture may not be immediately obvious in our secular world, but its misunderstanding is perhaps the root cause of many of today's controversies, by Karen Armstrong.
• "The Mysterious Affair at Olivetti: IBM, the CIA, and the Cold War Conspiracy to Shut Down Production of the World's First Desktop Computer" — The never-before-told true account of the design and development of the first desktop computer by the world's most famous high-styled typewriter company, more than a decade before the arrival of the Osborne 1, the Apple 1, the first Intel microprocessor, and IBM's PC5150, Meryle Secrest.
• "Felidia: Recipes from My Flagship Restaurant" — Beloved chef and best-selling author Lidia Bastianich shares, for the first time, the timeless recipes that have made her flagship restaurant, Felidia, a New York City dining legend for almost four decades by Lidia Matticchio Bastianich.
• "Collected Stories" (Everyman's Library Contemporary Classics Series) — A beautiful hardcover edition of the collected stories of "one of the best short story writers who ever lived" — with a new introduction by John Banville, by Elizabeth Bowen.
• "Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero" — From the best-selling author of "Born to Run," a heartwarming story about training a rescue donkey to run one of the most challenging races in America, by Christopher McDougall.
• "The Nursing Home Book: Moments in Time" — Offers a series of vignettes derived from encounters and experiences of residents at Stoneybrook. Make no mistake — the residents of a nursing home, those no longer able to care for themselves, continue to cling to hopes and dreams of their youth. Those at Stoneybrook are no different, by local author James Ray Brown.
• "Disappearing Earth: A novel" — One August afternoon, on the shoreline of the Kamchatka peninsula at the northeastern edge of Russia, two girls — sisters, 8 and 11 — go missing. In the ensuing weeks, then months, the police investigation turns up nothing. Echoes of the disappearance reverberate across a tightly woven community, with the fear and loss felt most deeply among its women, by Julia Phillips.
• "Once More We Saw Stars: A Memoir" — For readers of "The Bright Hour" and "When Breath Becomes Air," a moving, transcendent memoir of loss and a stunning exploration of marriage in the wake of unimaginable grief, Jayson Greene.
