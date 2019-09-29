Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "Cantoras: A novel" — From the highly acclaimed, award-winning author of "The Gods of Tango," a revolutionary new novel about five wildly different women who, in the midst of the Uruguayan dictatorship, find one another as lovers, friends, and ultimately, family, by Carolina De Robertis.
• "The Nursing Home Book: Moments in Time" — Offers a series of vignettes derived from encounters and experiences of residents at Stoneybrook. Make no mistake — the residents of a nursing home, those no longer able to care for themselves, continue to cling to hopes and dreams of their youth. Those at Stoneybrook are no different, by local author James Ray Brown.
• "Bird By Bird: Some instructions on writing and life" — For a quarter century, more than a million readers — scribes and scribblers of all ages and abilities — have been inspired by Anne Lamott’s hilarious, big-hearted, homespun advice. Advice that begins with the simple words of wisdom passed down from Anne’s father — also a writer — in the iconic passage that gives the book its title: “Thirty years ago my older brother, who was 10 years old at the time, was trying to get a report on birds written that he’d had three months to write. It was due the next day. We were out at our family cabin in Bolinas, and he was at the kitchen table close to tears, surrounded by binder paper and pencils and unopened books on birds, immobilized by the hugeness of the task ahead. Then my father sat down beside him, put his arm around my brother’s shoulder, and said, ‘Bird by bird, buddy. Just take it bird by bird,’ ” by Anne Lamott.
• "Everything Inside" — From the internationally acclaimed, best-selling author of "Brother, I'm Dying," a collection of vividly imagined stories about community, family, and love, by Edwidge Danticat.
• "The Memory Police" — A haunting Orwellian novel about the terrors of state surveillance, from the acclaimed author of The Housekeeper and the Professor, by Yoko Ogawa.
• "Where We Come From: A novel" — A stunning and timely novel about a Mexican-American family in Brownsville, Texas, that reluctantly becomes involved in smuggling immigrants into the United States, by Oscar Cásares.
• "Elastic: Flexible Thinking in a Time of Change" — This startling and provocative look at how the human mind deals with change shows us to unleash the natural abilities we all possess so we can thrive in dynamic and troubled times, by Leonard Mlodinow.
• "Crossing: A Novel" — From the acclaimed author of My Cat Yugoslavia: a stunning, incandescent new novel that speaks to identity, war, exile, love, betrayal, and heartbreak, by Pajtim Statovci.
• "Lost and Wanted: A Novel" — An emotionally engaging, suspenseful new novel from the best-selling author, told in the voice of a renowned physicist: an exploration of female friendship, romantic love and parenthood — bonds that show their power in surprising ways, by Nell Freudenberger.
• "The Promise of Elsewhere: A Novel" — A comic novel about a Midwestern professor who tries to prop up his failing prospects for happiness by setting out on the Journey of a Lifetime, by Brad Leithauser.
